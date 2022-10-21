Read full article on original website
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
Phys.org
Researchers combine two NMR-based methods to understand the photopolymerization process
To design novel materials, scientists need to have a clear understanding of the chemical reactions or processes that take place when these materials are created. Researchers supported in part by the PD2PI project have now combined two novel NMR-based monitoring methods, making it possible to gain deeper insight into complex chemical processes such as photopolymerization. Their findings are described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Phys.org
Insects contribute to atmospheric electricity
By measuring the electrical fields near swarming honeybees, researchers have discovered that insects can produce as much atmospheric electric charge as a thunderstorm cloud. This type of electricity helps shape weather events, aids insects in finding food, and lifts spiders up in the air to migrate over large distances. The research, appearing on October 24 in the journal iScience, demonstrates that living things can have an impact on atmospheric electricity.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Gene Responsible for Human’s Big Brain
Brain organoids shed light on the evolution of the human brain. Great ape animal studies have long been prohibited in Europe due to ethical concerns. An alternative to using animals in studies is the use of so-called organoids, which are three-dimensional cell structures that can be generated in the lab and are just a few millimeters in size.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Redefine Obesity – Two Major Subtypes Discovered
Scientists identify two distinct types of obesity. A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists discovered two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that could have long-term consequences for health, disease, and medication response. Compared to existing definitions, the results, which were recently published in the journal...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Uncover Why Adults’ Hearts Don’t Regenerate
As heart cells mature in mice, the number of communication pathways called nuclear pores dramatically decreases. Although this might protect the organ from damaging signals, it could also prevent adult heart cells from regenerating. This is according to new research conducted by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPMC).
Phys.org
Researchers develop laser that could 'reshape the landscape of integrated photonics'
How do you integrate the advantages of a benchtop laser that fills a room onto a semiconductor chip the size of a fingernail?. A research team co-led by Qiang Lin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Rochester, has set new milestones in addressing this challenge, with the first multi-color integrated laser that:
Phys.org
Optical indicators based on cholesteric liquid crystal polymers
Optical indicators based colored polymers are autonomous responsive labels that provide an optical signal to represent a specific exposure over time. Polymers that possess a high degree of order can establish structural color, which originates from the interaction of light with a periodic nanostructure, causing a specific wavelength to be reflected. These optical properties can be used for the fabrication of battery-free indicators that show color changes upon exposure to a stimulus.
Phys.org
A revolutionary method to observe cell transport
Membrane proteins are key targets for many drugs. They are located between the outside and inside of our cells. Some of them, called transporters, move certain substances in and out of the cellular environment. Yet, extracting and storing them for observation is particularly complex. A team from the University of...
scitechdaily.com
Black Death Shaped Evolution, Setting the Course for How Our Immune Systems Respond to Disease Today
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today. An international team of scientists analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of the Black Death pandemic and identified key genetic differences that determined who lived and who died. They also uncovered how those aspects of our immune systems have continued to evolve since that time.
Phys.org
Meta-lens offers superior off-axis focus
An ultrathin dielectric meta-lens has been created that improves focusing capabilities but can also be scaled down to a tiny size for integration with photonics equipment. A meta-lens uses a meta-surface to manipulate light. A flat lens, it offers a lightweight way to reduce the distortion often found in a curved lens.
Phys.org
Evidence for new theory of genetic recombination
In most higher organisms, including humans, every cell carries two versions of each gene, which are referred to as alleles. Each parent passes on one allele to each offspring. As they are linked together on chromosomes, adjacent genes are usually inherited together. However, this is not always the case. Why?
Scientists Grow Fully Functioning Hair Follicles in New Lab First
We can add functional mouse hair follicles to body parts that scientists have successfully grown in the lab, outside the body. Using cells obtained from embryonic mice, for the first time researchers were able to produce hair follicle organoids – small, simple versions of an organ – that grew hair. Moreover, they were able to influence the pigmentation of the hair; and, when the follicles were transplanted into living hairless mice, they continued to function across multiple hair growth cycles. This research, the team says, could help aid efforts to treat hair loss, as well as provide alternative models to animal testing and...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
Potential therapy derived from a banana protein works against SARS-CoV-2
On January 13, 2020, a paper touting the creation of a possible therapy that could be used to fight all known strains of the flu was published online. One week later, the first laboratory-confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 set off the 2.5 year-long COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Interestingly, prior...
MedicalXpress
Born to survive—How human neurons manage to live a century
Essentially all human tissues and organs have the capacity to heal, to renew cells which are damaged or killed. In this context, the human brain behaves fundamentally differently. The vast majority of nerve cells are created before birth and the regenerative capacity of the postnatal human brain is limited to a few regions.
Phys.org
Marine bacteria take in carbon dioxide through photosynthesis
Knowing whether or not marine microbes engage in photosynthesis—the use of sunlight to turn carbon dioxide and water into energy—could help scientists to learn if ocean bacteria play a role in the global carbon cycle. However, most marine microbes remain unstudied, in part because they do not grow...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
Phys.org
New method can quickly derive contact binary parameters for large photometric surveys
A contact binary is a strongly interacting binary system with two component stars filled with Roche lobes, and there is a common envelope around the component stars. With the release of thousands of light curves of contact binaries, it typically takes several hours or days for the current methods to derive the parameters of contact binaries.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
