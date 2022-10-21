Read full article on original website
Earnings Outlook For Vicor
Vicor VICR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vicor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Vicor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
Premier Financial Earnings Preview
Premier Financial PFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Premier Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Premier Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Preview: Old National Bancorp's Earnings
Old National Bancorp ONB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Old National Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50. Old National Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date. On Oct. 24, 1929, the Dow Jones plunged 11% to kick off the first U.S. stock market crash. Where The Market Was. The S&P 500 was slipping from 27.99 at the start of October to...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Skyworks Solutions
Within the last quarter, Skyworks Solutions SWKS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $116.43 versus the current price of Skyworks Solutions at $84.485, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southern
Within the last quarter, Southern SO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $69.8 versus the current price of Southern at $64.19, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Southern...
Novartis Whale Trades For October 24
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novartis NVS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Short Seller Carson Block Says Muddy Waters Watches This Metric Closely In Wake Of Historic GameStop Short Squeeze
Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block pays more attention to float size when considering a new short position after GameStop Corp GME burned those betting against the name in a massive short squeeze in early 2021. What Happened: Block was asked about the changes Muddy Waters has made to its...
Cryptocurrency Elrond's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Elrond's EGLD/USD price has increased 4.79% over the past 24 hours to $58.02. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 3.0%, moving from $56.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price movement...
Preview: Portland General Electric's Earnings
Portland General Electric POR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Portland General Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. Portland General Electric bulls will hope to hear the company...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Concentrix Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Concentrix CNXC. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Concentrix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 27.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Where Okta Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Okta OKTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $93.33 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $45.00.
Peoples Bancorp's Earnings Outlook
Peoples Bancorp PEBO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Peoples Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Peoples Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Biden's Plan To Help Taxpayers At The Gas Pump Comes As Strategic Reserves Fall To 1984 Levels
President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 19 the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) due to recent production cuts announced by the OPEC + coalition. Since the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserves in March, the White...
Charting Meta Platforms Stock As This Wall Street Analyst Drops Their Bullish Stance
During Meta's 13-month swoon from an all-time high of $384.33 (September 2021), the issue has seen several temporary rebounds. With Meta due to report third-quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, it can go anywhere from here. For the second time in the last last month, Bank Of America has...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chevron 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Chevron CVX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.52%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion. Buying $100 In CVX: If an investor had bought $100 of CVX stock 20 years ago, it...
