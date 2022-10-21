ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Vicor

Vicor VICR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vicor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Vicor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Premier Financial Earnings Preview

Premier Financial PFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Premier Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. Premier Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Preview: Old National Bancorp's Earnings

Old National Bancorp ONB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Old National Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50. Old National Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Skyworks Solutions

Within the last quarter, Skyworks Solutions SWKS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $116.43 versus the current price of Skyworks Solutions at $84.485, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Southern

Within the last quarter, Southern SO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $69.8 versus the current price of Southern at $64.19, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Southern...
Benzinga

Novartis Whale Trades For October 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novartis NVS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Elrond's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Elrond's EGLD/USD price has increased 4.79% over the past 24 hours to $58.02. Over the past week, EGLD has experienced an uptick of over 3.0%, moving from $56.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64. The chart below compares the price movement...
Benzinga

Preview: Portland General Electric's Earnings

Portland General Electric POR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Portland General Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62. Portland General Electric bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Concentrix Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Concentrix CNXC. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Concentrix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 27.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Where Okta Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Okta OKTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 21 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $93.33 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $45.00.
Benzinga

Peoples Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Peoples Bancorp PEBO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Peoples Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Peoples Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

Comments / 0

Community Policy