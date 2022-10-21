ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several teens arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in Lakewood area

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery.

“I feel a little bit relieved, but it would be nice if they catch all of them. They all need to pay for this. They hurt a lot of people, they injured a lot of people, and they need to be brought to justice for what they did,” Terry, one of the victims, said.

Some of the incidents were recorded by surveillance cameras.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 17 at 3:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Tacoma Way in Tacoma.

Terry was driving for Lyft and was attacked by three teenage boys. His car was stolen.

“As soon as I stopped, the passenger next to me looked at the guy behind me, like, go time, and that’s when he went like this, and they just started choking me and punching me. All of them choking me and punching me,” Terry said.

The second case happened in Lakewood on Oct. 17 at 6:55 a.m. at the Lakewood Walmart on Bridgeport Way Southwest.

Police said two male suspects pushed a 66-year-old woman to the ground and stole her purse.

The suspects in the robbery are believed to be related to the earlier incident in Tacoma.

The teens later returned to Walmart with other suspects at 8:19 a.m., and a large group of males attacked an 18-year-old man and tried to get his keys to steal his vehicle.

The man fought back and the suspects left with his backpack.

Another incident happened on the same day at 3:40 p.m. at Kobayashi Park in the 6400 block of Chambers Creek Road in University Place.

Two male suspects attacked a 78-year-old man and stole his car. It was later found abandoned in Tacoma.

The next incident happened again at Walmart on the same day at 10:03 p.m., when about eight to 10 male and female suspects tried to steal a car from a 75-year-old man.

The crime was interrupted by a Lakewood patrol officer who came into the parking lot for an unrelated call.

The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle that was later found abandoned in University Place.

It is believed the same suspects were involved in two vehicle thefts in Tacoma on Oct.18 at 8:41 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 4:04 p.m.

In both cases, the victims were attacked and their vehicles stolen.

A gun was brandished in one of the incidents.

The first victim was a 37-year-old male Uber driver and the second victim was a 47-year-old male Lyft driver.

Police said the suspects hit the Lyft driver victim with his car as they fled.

The suspects returned to the Lakewood Walmart on Oct. 19 at 6:11 p.m. Two male and two female suspects attacked a 23-year-old woman and stole her car.

During the robbery, the victim jumped on the hood of her car to try and stop the thieves, but they drove off and she fell onto the pavement.

She was later taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.

“They’ve already seriously assaulted several people in these robberies, and it doesn’t take much to seriously injure or kill somebody with some of the actions they’re taking,” Chief Mike Zarro of Lakewood Police said.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspects is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5078.

Comments / 31

Myroslav Lukach
3d ago

Group of teens recently in Fed Way were walking by Fred Meyers and threw eggs at people’s cars. Something wrong with these kids nova days

Reply(3)
20
TruthInGodsWord
2d ago

This is not a political issue or stricter gun control problem, but it IS Biblical prophesy playing out before us now ,& it's going to continue to get worse.The senseless random acts of violence/ crimes/murders/suicides are not the only things prophesied over 2000 years ago & happening now. Extreme sexual immorality/ LGBTQ + lifestyle/ gender dysphoria, etc., more frequent & destructive natural disasters, bizarre weather conditions everywhere, coming cashless society/NWO/OWG/, rapidly increasing technology, pestilence/ plagues, wars & rumors of wars are just some of them. Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified in THIS lifetime & for our eternal life to come.PLEASE people, seek Jesus now. There is NO guarantee of our next breath. 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply
8
Dave D
2d ago

Hmmmm.... always seems to be the same group of particular persons... loud, belligerent, violent, disrespectful troublemakers. Who could they be??? This group of people always blame another group of particular people for their own failures. These people run around in gangs and flash-mob crime in retail establishments around the country. They're also targeting Asians en masse but you would never know this by watching the local news or Msm. You know who these particular group of people are, don't you...

Reply
5
 

