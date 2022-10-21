ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHG

How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own

After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
The Daily South

How To Grow Carrots In Your Garden

The snap of a juicy carrot fresh from your own backyard is worth the bit of extra effort required to grow these vegetables successfully. "Carrots are one of the more finicky crops to get established," says Wesley Palmer, Southeastern territory sales representative for Johnny's Selected Seeds. "They take from one to three weeks to pop up, they don't germinate as easily as other crops such as radishes or beans, and they have a long growing season."
Phys.org

Different blossoming schedules have kept these flowers from driving each other extinct

A big part of evolution is competition— when there are limited resources to go around, plants and animals have to duke it out for nutrients, mates, and places to live. That means that the flower-covered meadows of China's Hengduan mountains were an evolutionary mystery— there are dozens of species of closely-related rhododendrons that all live in harmony. To figure out why, scientists spent a summer carefully documenting the flowering patterns of 34 Rhododendron species, and they discovered the reason why the plants were able to coexist: they burst into bloom at different points in the season so they don't have to compete for pollinators.
Phys.org

Insects contribute to atmospheric electricity

By measuring the electrical fields near swarming honeybees, researchers have discovered that insects can produce as much atmospheric electric charge as a thunderstorm cloud. This type of electricity helps shape weather events, aids insects in finding food, and lifts spiders up in the air to migrate over large distances. The research, appearing on October 24 in the journal iScience, demonstrates that living things can have an impact on atmospheric electricity.
Phys.org

Why the spongy moth outbreak has vanished in Québec

Last year, forests across southern Québec and Ontario and much of New England turned eerily leafless. The air hummed with the sound of munching mandibles and tree trunks were covered with a writhing carpet of caterpillars, while showers of caterpillar poop fell softly on the heads of unsuspecting hikers and campers.
The Herald News

Sleep-Deprived Kids Will Snack More: Study

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Experts studying kids' sleep and eating habits have learned more about a potential reason for childhood obesity. Kids who are deprived of sleep tend to eat more calories the next day, researchers found. And some of those extra calories come from less-healthy, sugar-laden snacks or treats. "When children lost sleep, overall they ate an extra 74 calories per day, caused by an increase...
Phys.org

What type of grass is best for beef cattle?

On average, Americans eat more than 50 pounds of beef each year (according to USDA estimates). But what do beef cattle eat? In the eastern United States, beef cattle often eat tall fescue, a "cool-season" grass. As the name suggests, cool-season grass grows best in temperate conditions: temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and abundant rainfall. But it's not always cool and wet in the eastern U.S., and come the summer months, cool-season grasses tend to not do well.
gardeningknowhow.com

Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Phys.org

High-intensity phorophyte removal reduces epiphytic robustness in tropical forests

Epiphytes are non-parasitic plants that germinate and grow on phorophytes (the host of epiphytes) at all stages of life. Phorophytes, which provide physical support, constitute the basis for the occurrence of epiphytes. Epiphytes and their host phorophytes thus form a typical commensal interaction network. However, the impacts of phorophyte removals on the diversity and stability of epiphyte communities are poorly understood.
Phys.org

Western wildfires spark stronger storms in downwind states

A new study shows for the first time that wildfires burning in West Coast states can strengthen storms in downwind states. Heat and tiny airborne particles produced by western wildfires distantly intensify severe storms, in some cases bringing baseball-sized hail, heavier rain and flash flooding to states like Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and the Dakotas.
Phys.org

Positive YouTube videos help deflect blame from sharks

In a new study, North Carolina State University researchers found more people shifted blame for shark bites away from the animals after watching positive YouTube videos about them. They also saw greater support on average for non-lethal strategies for responding to incidents in which a shark has bitten a person.

