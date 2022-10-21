ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vox

Kanika Bahl is finding the unicorns of international development

If you only had $100 to spare in your budget, you’d want to spend it the best way possible. The same is true for governments looking to bring vital health or sanitation services to more people. As the CEO of the nonprofit Evidence Action, Kanika Bahl works to disrupt traditional international development to help find, fund, and scale the approaches that drive outsize impact for every dollar spent. The result: effective and efficient poverty interventions that reach millions around the world.
The Hill

The globalization myth

Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
Phys.org

Canadian policy-makers must change direction fast in the post-pandemic era

After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians now find themselves facing still more challenges that impact their daily lives on almost every front. These include an economy under pressure, a warming planet, a strapped health-care system and transforming workplaces. For policy-makers, there are no easy, off-the-shelf answers. The...
Phys.org

Researchers map environmental pressures of global production for all foods on land and ocean

In an age of industrialized farming and complex supply chains, the true environmental pressures of our global food system are often obscure and difficult to assess. "Everyone eats food, and more and more people are paying attention to the planetary consequences of what they eat," said UC Santa Barbara marine ecologist Ben Halpern. Figuring out this impact to the planet proves to be a gargantuan task for many reasons, including the fact that around the world there are a lot of different foods produced in many different ways, with many different environmental pressures.
The Associated Press

ProAmpac Announces Partnership with University of Manchester’s Recon2 Focused on Quantifying Recycled Content Levels in Packaging

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the non-profit Recon 2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005340/en/ ProAmpac has partnered with the non-profit Recon2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org

New data transmission record set using a single laser and a single optical chip

An international group of researchers from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden have achieved dizzying data transmission speeds and are the first in the world to transmit more than 1 petabit per second (Pbit/s) using only a single laser and a single optical chip.
satnews.com

European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology

Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
Phys.org

Unintended consequences: Analyzing interventions on mercury use and emissions in artisanal gold mining

Mercury is a unique element that has found a myriad of scientific and practical applications throughout the centuries. Besides its well-known role in commercial thermometers, mercury is widely used in artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) because it forms a liquid amalgam with gold. By heating the mixture, mercury evaporates, leaving behind gold. The problem with this style of ASGM is that mercury vapors, and mercury in general, are extremely dangerous to human health and the environment.
The Hill

Biden’s plan to ‘outcompete China’ requires more human talent

Last week, President Biden declared that the national strategy is to “outcompete China.” To facilitate that objective, U.S. officials are unsurprisingly imposing new restrictions on exports of key technologies, such as semiconductors. But to truly increase America’s technological edge over China, the Biden administration will need to make key reforms to high-skilled immigration.
Phys.org

Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: What's driving up the price of milk

At the end of 2021, the cost of a liter of home-brand milk in an Australian supermarket was about $1.30. It's now about $1.60. What will it cost at the end of 2022? That depends on the continued effect of flooding on prime dairy-production regions in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, as well as on global economic conditions.
Phys.org

Plastic recycling remains a 'myth': Greenpeace study

Plastic recycling rates are declining even as production shoots up, according to a Greenpeace U.S. report out Monday that blasted industry claims of creating an efficient, circular economy as "fiction." Titled "Circular Claims Fall Flat Again," the study found that of 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US...
TechCrunch

The seas are getting even rougher for Chinese startups

China is hardly alone in seeing its domestic startup scene see slowing capital inflows, but recent news puts the country-specific information into new context: Given today’s Chinese tech share sell-off, there is fresh pressure on technology companies’ valuations in the country, and that could impact startup fundraising. If...
Phys.org

New resource helps grow farmers' well-being after a bushfire

Nearly two years after the devastating bushfires of 2019–2020, many farming communities are still coming to terms with the impacts. Now, a new online bushfire resource—Recovering After a Farm Fire—is hoping to provide Aussie farmers with the support and information they need to help them process and recover after a bushfire.
Phys.org

What type of grass is best for beef cattle?

On average, Americans eat more than 50 pounds of beef each year (according to USDA estimates). But what do beef cattle eat? In the eastern United States, beef cattle often eat tall fescue, a "cool-season" grass. As the name suggests, cool-season grass grows best in temperate conditions: temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and abundant rainfall. But it's not always cool and wet in the eastern U.S., and come the summer months, cool-season grasses tend to not do well.
Phys.org

Why the spongy moth outbreak has vanished in Québec

Last year, forests across southern Québec and Ontario and much of New England turned eerily leafless. The air hummed with the sound of munching mandibles and tree trunks were covered with a writhing carpet of caterpillars, while showers of caterpillar poop fell softly on the heads of unsuspecting hikers and campers.
Phys.org

More yield, fewer species: How human nutrient inputs alter grasslands

One of the reasons for the global threat to biodiversity is that we humans introduce more nutrients into our environment than would naturally be present there, for example, when fertilizing agricultural land. In addition, precipitation re-distributes excess nutrients to other areas, and nutrients can also enter our soils through air pollution.
PYMNTS

WooCommerce, Payoneer Partner to Help Asian Merchants Sell Globally

ECommerce platform WooCommerce will soon make commerce payments technology company Payoneer’s Checkout plug-in available to its merchants across Asia, enabling them to start accepting payments from customers worldwide. The Checkout payment acceptance solutions is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that offer direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales and aim to...

