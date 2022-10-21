In an age of industrialized farming and complex supply chains, the true environmental pressures of our global food system are often obscure and difficult to assess. "Everyone eats food, and more and more people are paying attention to the planetary consequences of what they eat," said UC Santa Barbara marine ecologist Ben Halpern. Figuring out this impact to the planet proves to be a gargantuan task for many reasons, including the fact that around the world there are a lot of different foods produced in many different ways, with many different environmental pressures.

3 HOURS AGO