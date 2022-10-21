Read full article on original website
Related
Londoners fight back against the eco mob! Moment furious man in suit DRAGS Just Stop Oil activists off the road yelling 'people have got places to be' after protesters spray-painted entrance to Harrods
Furious members of the public have dragged Just Stop Oil protesters from the road after the activists sprayed orange paint across the world-famous Harrods before blocking all traffic outside. Two eco-zealots splattered the store in Knightsbridge, central London, with the substance at around 9am as part of a month-long protest...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Mexico's new racial reckoning: A movement protests colorism and white privilege
In Mexico, a growing movement is challenging discrimination against darker-skinned people. Lighter-skinned Mexicans still dominate film, politics and business.
I fund climate activism – and I applaud the Van Gogh protest
Two climate activists who threw soup on the protective glass covering of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting have captured the attention of the world. While some have ridiculed the activists, as a funder of climate activism, I am proud of the bigger conversation they have started. When I saw the...
Behold Musk: China just successfully tested a Hyperloop-like train system
Researchers at the North University of China have successfully completed the test of a Hyperloop-like train system that runs trains in a low vacuum environment inside a tube, local news outlet, China Daily reported. Hyperloop is the name given to a high-speed transit system that was popularized by Tesla CEO...
Narcity
Canada's Handgun Freeze Is Now In Effect & Trudeau Says 'Canadians Have The Right To Feel Safe'
Canada's handgun freeze has come into effect and Justin Trudeau said that "urgent action" had to be taken to keep communities safe. The prime minister announced on October 21, 2022, that the national freeze on handguns will now prohibit the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in this country. "Canadians...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' mock climate activists' 'ridiculous' attempt to destroy Monet painting
Co-host Kayleigh McEnany called the stunt, which targeted Claude Monet's "Les Meules" valued at $110 million, a "desperate cry for attention."
Phys.org
No, signing the global methane pledge won't end the backyard barbecue—it'll strengthen Aussie industries
Australia has just joined 122 other nations in signing a pledge to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030. It was a long time coming: Australia, under the Morrison government, refused to commit when the pledge was first announced at the COP26 climate summit last year.
Phys.org
UK's oldest human DNA obtained, revealing two distinct Paleolithic populations
The first genetic data from Paleolithic human individuals in the U.K.—the oldest human DNA obtained from the British Isles so far—indicates the presence of two distinct groups that migrated to Britain at the end of the last ice age, according to new research. Published today in Nature Ecology...
Phys.org
How Indonesia's female candidates have used social media to boost Islamic image and win elections
In recent years, voters in the world's third-largest democracy, Indonesia, have preferred to support candidates with solid religious personas and a lifestyle and appearances adhering to Islamic values. This preference is in line with the increasing trend towards Islamic piety in the Muslim majority country. Many political candidates in Indonesia...
Phys.org
Despite its long history of wildfires, Canada still doesn't know how to live with them
In the fall of 1922, the city of Toronto sent 85 surplus streetcars to Haileybury and other northern Ontario towns to help house thousands of desperate people who had lost their homes to wildfires. Known as the Great Fire, it burned nearly 1,700 square kilometers of the area—including the town...
Phys.org
Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: What's driving up the price of milk
At the end of 2021, the cost of a liter of home-brand milk in an Australian supermarket was about $1.30. It's now about $1.60. What will it cost at the end of 2022? That depends on the continued effect of flooding on prime dairy-production regions in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, as well as on global economic conditions.
Phys.org
First wild European bison born in the UK in thousands of years
A herd of bison released into woodland near Canterbury, Kent, have surprised conservationists by giving birth to a calf. The animals are part of a rewilding project being run by the Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust to see how the large herbivores could help boost biodiversity and play a role in tackling the climate crisis.
Phys.org
Reducing noise pollution with acoustic walls and rubberised roads
Sound-diffracting walls and rubberised asphalt ingredients tackle the major environmental concern of noise pollution from traffic. In cities across the European Union, noise is a significant health hazard along with air pollution. Efforts are under way to reduce a major source of both: traffic. Noise is the number-two environmental source...
moderncampground.com
Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act
Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
Phys.org
Canadian policy-makers must change direction fast in the post-pandemic era
After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians now find themselves facing still more challenges that impact their daily lives on almost every front. These include an economy under pressure, a warming planet, a strapped health-care system and transforming workplaces. For policy-makers, there are no easy, off-the-shelf answers. The...
Phys.org
Nigeria floods: Government's mismanagement of dams is a major cause
There has been severe flooding in Nigeria—the worst in a decade. Earlier this month, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency warned of catastrophic flooding for states located along the courses of the Niger and Benue rivers. It noted that three of Nigeria's reservoirs were expected to overflow. The agency said the release of excess water from a dam in neighboring Cameroon had contributed to the flooding. Olayinka Ogunkoya unpacks Nigeria's mismanagement of its dams.
Phys.org
Researchers map environmental pressures of global production for all foods on land and ocean
In an age of industrialized farming and complex supply chains, the true environmental pressures of our global food system are often obscure and difficult to assess. "Everyone eats food, and more and more people are paying attention to the planetary consequences of what they eat," said UC Santa Barbara marine ecologist Ben Halpern. Figuring out this impact to the planet proves to be a gargantuan task for many reasons, including the fact that around the world there are a lot of different foods produced in many different ways, with many different environmental pressures.
We need a Marshall plan for Africa
The continent of Africa has over 1.3 billion people – more than double the size of Europe. By 2050, that population is expected to double, giving it more than a quarter of the world’s population – many of them of young working age. And its economies are...
Comments / 0