ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the men were in the process of loading debris, scrap metal, and a bag containing a large number of single dollar bills into the bed of a truck.

Florida student steals $10K from grandparents, hands it out at school: report

Authorities said the dollar bills, which were signed by customers, once hung inside the restaurant as decoration. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said over $1,500 in cash was recovered.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3s83_0ihpGncG00
    Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant before and after (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFEyi_0ihpGncG00
    (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022sU0_0ihpGncG00
    Dollar bills found near the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyFvJ_0ihpGncG00
    (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

When detectives spoke with the owner of Liki Tiki BBQ, they said the three men did not have permission to be on the property or remove any of its belongings.

Deputies quickly arrested the three men who were later identified as Christopher Thompson, 43, Joseph Burton, 31, and Alexander Thompson, 26. The men were charged with grand theft and fraud.

When they searched the truck, deputies also found multiple identification cards that did not belong to either of the suspects.

“I have zero tolerance for looting or criminal activity of any kind,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “It sickens me that these lowlife individuals are preying on the great residents and business owners of Lee County. We will have law and order in Lee County!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 15

Francisco Rodriguez
2d ago

What a surprise!!! I don't see anybody asking for their deportation. Oh....that's right... only immigrants are thieves. See people being a thief is a choice; not a nationality.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy