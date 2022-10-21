ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Biden's approval flounders at a dire 35% in key state of Iowa and just 20% of residents believe the country is heading in the right direction in another dire poll for Democrats with 18 days until the midterms

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden's approval rating remains deep underwater in Iowa, where only 20 percent of people believe the country is headed in the right direction, according to a new poll.

With only 18 days until Democrats have to defend control of the House and the Senate, it spells more bad news for Biden in a state with several crucial races.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 61 percent of Iowa adults said they disapproved of Biden's presidency, while 35 percent approve.

The numbers are miserable but actually show a small upturn since July when only 27 percent approved.

At the same time 73 percent of adults polled said they believed the nation is on the wrong track, compared with 20% who say the nation is going in the right direction.

It comes as Democrats and Republicans launch their final push before next months midterm elections, and with signs that key races up and down the country are tightening.

Democrats have been brought back down to earth after a number of legislative victories and positive economic numbers saw their poll ratings improve before giving way to fresh gas price rises, and warnings of a winter COVID surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ng395_0ihpGfYS00
A new poll brought more gloom for President Joe Biden, this time in Iowa where the third Congressional district could be key to whether or not Democrats hold the House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWZAz_0ihpGfYS00
Biden himself has generally steered away from campaign events with candidates, instead choosing to make official speeches - on the economy or on drug prices - in states with important races.

In Iowa, Republicans are hoping to pick up the seat of Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

But Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is under pressure to hold his seat from the challenge of Mike Franken, who has closed to within three points, according to recent polls.

Poll respondents identified a range of key issues, with the economy coming top of the list.

Joseph Dehner, a 42-year-old political independent living in West Des Moines, said he supply chain shortages, inflation and staff shortages were making it difficult to keep his business going.

'Everything's so expensive not only for the business and trying to get supplies and stuff because of supply chain problems, but having enough money at the end of the day for not only my family, but my employees' families,' he told the pollsters, according to the Des Moines Register.

For now, Democrats remain slight favorites to hold on to the Senate, according to the latest forecast by the political website FiveThirtyEight. However, it says their advantage has weakened since September.

At the same time, the site's model says Republicans are firm favorites to take back the House, with Iowa's third Congressional district one of the key contests.

Earlier this week another poll found that just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyDFR_0ihpGfYS00
A majority of US voters surveyed by Fox News said they would not vote for President Joe Biden again if the election were held today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuVz6_0ihpGfYS00
The president's low approval ratings have been a source of frustration for some more vulnerable Democrats running for re-election this year

A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.

The new survey by Fox News was taken from October 9 through 12, less than a month until Election Day 2022 when voters will decide which party controls Congress for the latter half of Biden's term.

While a 54-percent majority said they want someone other than Biden to run for president, Democrats do have a slight edge over Republicans on the generic Congressional ballot.

Forty-four percent of registered voters said they preferred the left to the right for their Congressional votes while 41 percent said the opposite.

However, Republicans have a one-point edge among people who 'feel certain to vote,' according to the survey.

Biden's re-electability still remains fairly high among Democrats, with 71 percent backing him in a hypothetical current-day re-election bid.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

