ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push

Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
zycrypto.com

$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin

Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
ValueWalk

Ethereum Price Predictions Post-Merge

Ethereum is expected to trade at $1,377 by the end of the year. 48% say it’s time to buy ETH while 38% say it’s time to hodl. The vast majority of panelists (83%) think the Merge was not designed to have a short-term price impact on ETH, but a long-term one.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why Ethereum Still Rules Despite Having So Many Rivals

On Friday (October 21), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, explained why Ethereum ($ETH) is likely to remain the dominant smart contract platform in the next cycle. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Hayes made these comments while appearing as a guest on YouTube series Crypto...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto platform Freeway halts services citing ‘unprecedented volatility’

Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced they are halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Says He’s Accumulating Three Ethereum Challengers Along With Three Additional Crypto Assets

Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s planning to accumulate a handful of altcoins including three Ethereum (ETH) competitors. Van de Poppe tells his 636,300 Twitter followers that he has his sights set on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), as well as XCAD, the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace XCAD Network, and Skale (SKL), a blockchain network designed to allow developers to create and provide decentralized chains that are completely compatible with Ethereum.
CoinTelegraph

Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license

African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto incubators have a responsibility to maintain fiscal discipline

Contrary to popular belief, a bear market provides ideal conditions for startup founders and developers to work on technological innovations. The absence of market frenzy and speculative investing helps startups to focus on the fundamentals, which are beneficial in the long run. However, bear markets dry up capital sources, and liquidity becomes the proverbial mirage of an oasis in the desert sand. Thus, startups turn toward incubators who become messiahs with their network of angel investors and venture capitalists.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Grew 75% MoM As It Became Third-Largest NFT Network

Transactions being made on the Cardano ($ADA) network have grown to hit 97,959 on October 19, a figure that represents a rise of roughly 75% month-on-month, according to data from the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The figure was first shared by popular Cardano influencer ADA whale, who noted that the network’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy