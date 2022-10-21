Read full article on original website
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Indicator Points to Potential Accumulation, According to Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
One indicator suggests that market participants are loading up on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for the long haul, according to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock. Lucas Outumuro, the firm’s head of research, notes in a new analysis that the top two crypto assets continue to witness exchange outflows, though this week’s levels were at a reduced pace compared to previous weeks.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
ValueWalk
Ethereum Price Predictions Post-Merge
Ethereum is expected to trade at $1,377 by the end of the year. 48% say it’s time to buy ETH while 38% say it’s time to hodl. The vast majority of panelists (83%) think the Merge was not designed to have a short-term price impact on ETH, but a long-term one.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why Ethereum Still Rules Despite Having So Many Rivals
On Friday (October 21), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, explained why Ethereum ($ETH) is likely to remain the dominant smart contract platform in the next cycle. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Hayes made these comments while appearing as a guest on YouTube series Crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced they are halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Splurge Over $312,000,000 on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Massive Accumulation Frenzy: Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm claims that the blockchain oracle Chainlink (LINK) is the subject of massive interest from deep-pocketed owners of the digital asset. Santiment says that holders of between 10,000 to 1,000,000 of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin have bought over 47 million more LINK over the course of the 2022 bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says He’s Accumulating Three Ethereum Challengers Along With Three Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe says he’s planning to accumulate a handful of altcoins including three Ethereum (ETH) competitors. Van de Poppe tells his 636,300 Twitter followers that he has his sights set on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), as well as XCAD, the native asset of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace XCAD Network, and Skale (SKL), a blockchain network designed to allow developers to create and provide decentralized chains that are completely compatible with Ethereum.
CoinTelegraph
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto incubators have a responsibility to maintain fiscal discipline
Contrary to popular belief, a bear market provides ideal conditions for startup founders and developers to work on technological innovations. The absence of market frenzy and speculative investing helps startups to focus on the fundamentals, which are beneficial in the long run. However, bear markets dry up capital sources, and liquidity becomes the proverbial mirage of an oasis in the desert sand. Thus, startups turn toward incubators who become messiahs with their network of angel investors and venture capitalists.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Transactions Grew 75% MoM As It Became Third-Largest NFT Network
Transactions being made on the Cardano ($ADA) network have grown to hit 97,959 on October 19, a figure that represents a rise of roughly 75% month-on-month, according to data from the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The figure was first shared by popular Cardano influencer ADA whale, who noted that the network’s...
