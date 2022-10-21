ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Billy Clemons becomes the new Fire Marshall

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACe5Q_0ihpFfaf00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s new Fire Marshal Billy Clemons started his new position this week.

As fire marshal, Clemons will investigate the causes of fires in residential and community property in San Angelo. Clemons started in the fire marshal’s office on Monday. He was the former assistant fire chief at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

It’s a double rammy! Sheep unveiling and ribbon cutting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting. The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m. TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Keeping those plants alive this Fall

SAN ANGELO, Texas- It’s time to start making plans about getting some plants inside before the first freeze in the Concho Valley. “The West Texas weather makes gardening kind of hard,” said Allison Watkins, the Tom Green County Extension Horticulture Agent. She tells us it’s a good time to give the plants around your home […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Low water crossing to undergo two-day construction

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard will be undergoing construction beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a release from The City of San Angelo, construction on this crossing, located between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continue Wednesday, Oct. 26.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley Head Football Coach Battles Cancer for Third Time

WATER VALLEY- Water Valley Head Coach Charles Boles has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. Boles has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s lymph system. This is Boles’ third time battling cancer. According to the updates from the GoFundMe, which will be linked below, Boles started chemo in early October. His symptoms and labs did not align with just lymphoma and Boles has symptoms so severe that doctors aren’t sure what is actually going on. Boles could actually have another form of cancer in addition to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma…
WATER VALLEY, TX
KLST/KSAN

A failure to yield to a stop sign slows traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A failure to yield for a stop sign causes traffic to slow down on the 1400 Block of West Avenue J and South Abe Street. According to police, a silver Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Abe when a black Cadilac car, which was eastbound on Avenue J, failed to yield […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX

Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Miller breaks saves record as No. 23 Belles defeat Hilltoppers

SAN ANGELO, — In their final regular season home match, No. 23 Angelo State would knock off St. Edward’s 2-1, on a night where senior goalkeeper Kira Miller broke the ASU all-time saves record. The Belles would get goals from Reagan Urbany and Valerie Solis, while Miller would register four saves on the evening, now […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man involved in fatal 2021 crash found guilty

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and three counts of second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three children. Antonio Jose Gonzales was charged after leading police on a chase at […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy