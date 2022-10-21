Billy Clemons becomes the new Fire Marshall
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s new Fire Marshal Billy Clemons started his new position this week.
As fire marshal, Clemons will investigate the causes of fires in residential and community property in San Angelo. Clemons started in the fire marshal's office on Monday. He was the former assistant fire chief at Goodfellow Air Force Base.
