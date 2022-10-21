Android 13 went live in August 2022, and while Google Pixel phones received it as soon as it was available, other companies need to push the new software through their own testing and optimization pipelines. That’s what Samsung did tirelessly over the last few months, and today, its Android 13 update for the best Samsung phones in the form of the Galaxy S22 lineup is finally starting to roll out. The Samsung One UI 5 stable release is coming to Exynos models in many markets.

2 DAYS AGO