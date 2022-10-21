Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is receiving stable One UI 5, based on Android 13
Android 13 went live in August 2022, and while Google Pixel phones received it as soon as it was available, other companies need to push the new software through their own testing and optimization pipelines. That’s what Samsung did tirelessly over the last few months, and today, its Android 13 update for the best Samsung phones in the form of the Galaxy S22 lineup is finally starting to roll out. The Samsung One UI 5 stable release is coming to Exynos models in many markets.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
What is Pixel Call Assist?
Pixel Call Assist is Google's name for a group of assistive calling features mostly exclusive to Pixel phones via the Phone app. While all the features are available on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, many older Pixels — and some other Android phones — have some of the features; we've listed device availability for each service to make things easier.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro review: Pushing the limits of mobile gaming
Just like Google, ASUS has refined its hardware strategy with its sixth attempt. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is a distinct upgrade over last year's ROG Phone 5, paired with a continued focus on providing the best mobile gaming experience on the market. A combination of powerful hardware and useful...
Samsung drip feeds stable One UI 5 update to at least one lucky user
It's been two months and one week since Android 13 went stable and all this time, we've been wondering when our phones — that is, not the Pixels, thank you very much — would get the update. Well, if you own a late model Samsung device, the one-word answer at this point is "days."
How to remap the Bixby Key on your Samsung Galaxy phone
Bixby is a digital assistant from Samsung that was designed for some of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones around. You can launch apps or actions using your voice, ask questions, and identify objects with your camera. Although Samsung enhances Bixby's capabilities and features every year, its adoption rate by consumers has slowed.
Samsung SmartThings now lets you control Matter-compatible devices
Matter is the new smart home standard that promises to end the frustration of using multiple apps to control your smart devices and all the compatibility woes. With the backing of Google, Apple, Ikea, Samsung, and other tech giants, the standard envisions a smart home ecosystem where all devices are interoperable. After a delay of over a year, the official Matter 1.0 standard and certification program dropped in early October. Following its release, Samsung is now fulfilling its promise of adding Matter support to the SmartThings platform with the latest app update. This will allow you to control Matter-certified devices directly from SmartThings.
Samsung’s Camera Assistant gives you greater control over the Galaxy S22's cameras
The best Samsung phones running One UI support Good Lock, an app from the Korean giant that provides deeper customization options. You can install various Good Lock modules to tweak different parts of the UI, like the navigation bar, the stock launcher, Sound preferences and settings, and more. With the release of Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has launched another Good Lock module dubbed Camera Assistant that lets you tweak some important camera settings.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 drops to $230 for the first time
It may still be October, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from introducing its Black Friday deals very, very early with its latest sale. Two of the highlights are a pair of the latest Samsung products, with both the new smartwatches that only launched in August this year getting considerable discounts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped by $50 off the MSRP, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has dropped by $70.
