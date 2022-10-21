ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wisc — At about 11 a.m. Sunday, contact was made with all members of the Cirigliano family in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, according to the Fremont Police Department. All family members were interviewed and determined to be safe, police said. Missing Family: Police department provides update on...
FREMONT, MI
WWMT

Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman

Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Allegan County health officials find rabies in local bat

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials identified rabies in a bat within the county for the second time this year, according to a release Friday. Raccoon rabies: Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar. Rabies, which is most often found in bats, is in the...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man disguised as a police officer in Ottawa County. The suspect, in a car with overhead flashers and "police" on the side, pulled a 56-year-old woman over on I-96 westbound near 112th Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Preparations underway for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Preparation has already begun in Holland for their Tulip Time festival, expected to happen in mid-May of 2023. Tulip Time festival organizers have already started to plant some tulips for next year's festival. The tulips for 2023 are expected to be planted by Thanksgiving, organizers said.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Shorthanded Broncos can't be stopped, end RedHawks home winning streak

OXFORD, Ind. — The Western Michigan defense picked up seven sacks and held Miami to a season-low 10 points to pick up a 16-10 road win over the RedHawks on Saturday. The victory halted Miami’s 16-game home winning streak at Yager Stadium. Prior to Saturday, MU’s previous loss at Yager Stadium was a 40-39 defeat at the hands of the Broncos back in 2018.
KALAMAZOO, MI

