WWMT
No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
WWMT
Noise complaint leads Calhoun County deputies on chase, recover stolen cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A noise complaint lead to three arrests and the recovery of three stolen cars in Calhoun County. Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint on West Dickman Road in Springfield. When they arrived, multiple cars drove off from the scene, and one collided with...
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WWMT
A Resource for Marijuana Businesses: Battle Creek invests in cannabis coordinator
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Based on 41 marijuana businesses operating in the city of Battle Creek, the city has received $508,000 as a tax revenue stream in fiscal year 2021-2022. City officials said the money came from the state to communities, like Battle Creek, that allow for licensing. As...
WWMT
City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
WWMT
Police cruiser hit during multi-county chase involving stolen vehicles
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — What started as noise complaints ends in a multi-county chase and multiple arrests, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the noise complaint at a residence on W. Dickman Road near Hill Brady Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CRITICAL CONDITION: Single vehicle...
WWMT
Single vehicle car crash leaves one passenger in critical condition
OSHTEMO, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Sheriffs were dispatched early Sunday morning to investigate a single vehicle crash. The incident happened near the intersection of W KL Avenue and Copper Beech Boulevard, deputies said. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control and...
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
WWMT
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wisc — At about 11 a.m. Sunday, contact was made with all members of the Cirigliano family in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin, according to the Fremont Police Department. All family members were interviewed and determined to be safe, police said. Missing Family: Police department provides update on...
WWMT
Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
WWMT
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman
Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man, Walker police officer injured after reckless driving, fleeing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A case of reckless driving and fleeing from authorities landed one Grand Rapids man and a Walker police officer in the hospital Thursday night. Grand Rapids murder: Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter. Police received reports of a reckless driver around Walker...
WWMT
Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
WWMT
Allegan County health officials find rabies in local bat
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials identified rabies in a bat within the county for the second time this year, according to a release Friday. Raccoon rabies: Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar. Rabies, which is most often found in bats, is in the...
WWMT
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
WWMT
Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man disguised as a police officer in Ottawa County. The suspect, in a car with overhead flashers and "police" on the side, pulled a 56-year-old woman over on I-96 westbound near 112th Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
WWMT
Preparations underway for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Preparation has already begun in Holland for their Tulip Time festival, expected to happen in mid-May of 2023. Tulip Time festival organizers have already started to plant some tulips for next year's festival. The tulips for 2023 are expected to be planted by Thanksgiving, organizers said.
WWMT
Shorthanded Broncos can't be stopped, end RedHawks home winning streak
OXFORD, Ind. — The Western Michigan defense picked up seven sacks and held Miami to a season-low 10 points to pick up a 16-10 road win over the RedHawks on Saturday. The victory halted Miami’s 16-game home winning streak at Yager Stadium. Prior to Saturday, MU’s previous loss at Yager Stadium was a 40-39 defeat at the hands of the Broncos back in 2018.
