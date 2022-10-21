ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ant63
3d ago

You saw the same types on the news a few days ago who attacked that woman and through her off the bus. This is the very reason their trying to gentrify DC. Who wants to live amongst a bunch of lawless degenerates?

WJLA

Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman

WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Video Of D.C. Police Slamming Man Into Gate Prompts Outrage

A video of a D.C. police officer slamming a man into a gate circulated widely on social media Friday, prompting outrage and questions from residents and local officials. In the video, initially posted to Instagram by murder_mayhem_dc and reportedly taken on Thursday night, a police officer can be seen holding a man’s shoulder and then slamming him over a metal gate. The officer then forces him to the ground to handcuff him. A second man appears to try to push through the group of officers, and police appear to punch and kick him. Someone in the video can be heard screaming in pain, while others yelled “they just broke that man’s back!”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Update: Two men shot. “4-6 gunshots in Columbia Heights at 6:30pm”

Update from MPD: “The Third District is currently investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of 14th Street, NW. Two adult males sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The 3000 block of 14th Street is closed. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact 202-727-9099. Detectives from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed inside car near Nationals Park, police say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Sunday afternoon outside Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C. left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Once at the scene, officers found...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Involved Collision Saturday Night in Gaithersburg

Updated Sunday 10/23: A 39-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead after a collision on Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg on Saturday night. Montgomery County Police originally stated that the incident was being investigated as a hit and run, but are now reporting that the owner of the vehicle did remain on the scene. Below is a summary of events from MCPD:
GAITHERSBURG, MD

