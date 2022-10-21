ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanBuzz

What the Buccaneers is Happening in Tampa Bay?

What -- and I can not stress this enough -- the Dickens is happening in Tampa Bay? All eyes have been on the Buccaneers since the legendary Tom Brady announced he would be returning to the game and his Super Bowl winning team this season. Football fans weren't too surprised the historic gunslinger decided to return. After all, there appears to be nothing Tom Brady loves more than playing football.
TAMPA, FL
FanBuzz

MNF Best Bets: Patriots and Bears Square Off in Rematch of Super Bowl XX

Monday Night Football features a matchup of two first-round quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, who last faced each other in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Chicago Bears traded up to 11th to leap in front of the New England Patriots and grab Justin Fields of Ohio State, while the Patriots stayed put and selected Mac Jones from Alabama with the 15th pick.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade

It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed

The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Source: McCaffrey will make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7

Running back Christian McCaffrey is set to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy