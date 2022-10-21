Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets real on relationship with Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard amid Battle of LA narrative
Thursday night produced quite a spectacle between the Los Angeles Lakers and their bitter cross-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. For new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley, it was a chance to rekindle some old flames with his former team and a handful of his ex-teammates. Beverley spent four seasons...
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s genuine reaction to Juan Toscano-Anderson standing up for him in interview
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after he went 0-of-11 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Russ has had another rough start to the season, and it isn’t at all surprising that the pitchforks have already been brought out so quickly against the Los Angeles Lakers star.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
3 hottest Timberwolves takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The Minnesota Timberwolves have high hopes for the 2022-23 season after an explosive offseason. So far, the results have been good, although the Timberwolves haven’t exactly been battle-tested by some of the top teams in the league. In fact, Minnesota has had arguably the easiest opening stretch to the season of any team in the league.
Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading 102-101, Westbrook decided to take an ill-advised jumper that he botched.
‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start
CAMDEN, NJ – The Philadelphia 76ers need some answers as they search for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid’s recent strong performance is a good sign, as the big fella dominating is a huge key to turning their fortunes around. But the Sixers have also displayed a strong lineup using someone else […] The post ‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022
The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will square off in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Jazz-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below. Utah has opened their season 3-0, one of four unbeaten […] The post NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets
So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss
As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Raptors’ Scottie Barnes playing vs. Heat
Scottie Barnes is the future of the Toronto Raptors. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to make a big leap in his second year to take the team to new heights. However, his sophomore season started off on the wrong foot when he sprained his ankle against the Heat. The question on fans’ mind right now is simple: is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Heat?
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0