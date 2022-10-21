ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
ClutchPoints

‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 hottest Timberwolves takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have high hopes for the 2022-23 season after an explosive offseason. So far, the results have been good, although the Timberwolves haven’t exactly been battle-tested by some of the top teams in the league. In fact, Minnesota has had arguably the easiest opening stretch to the season of any team in the league.
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading 102-101, Westbrook decided to take an ill-advised jumper that he botched.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start

CAMDEN, NJ – The Philadelphia 76ers need some answers as they search for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Joel Embiid’s recent strong performance is a good sign, as the big fella dominating is a huge key to turning their fortunes around. But the Sixers have also displayed a strong lineup using someone else […] The post ‘It’s a good change-up’: PJ Tucker reveals why he’s a fan of Sixers’ small-ball approach amid 0-3 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles

The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets will square off in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Jazz-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below. Utah has opened their season 3-0, one of four unbeaten […] The post NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets

So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss

As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Is Raptors’ Scottie Barnes playing vs. Heat

Scottie Barnes is the future of the Toronto Raptors. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to make a big leap in his second year to take the team to new heights. However, his sophomore season started off on the wrong foot when he sprained his ankle against the Heat. The question on fans’ mind right now is simple: is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Heat?
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

