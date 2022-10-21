Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94. Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky. The gala she started with her daughters has...
WKYT 27
Ky. legal aid group offering free disaster relief services to flood victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Legal aid group AppalReD typically focuses its efforts on low-income members of the communities it serves. But once the floods hit eastern Kentucky, they stepped in to offer disaster relief services - free of charge. After becoming a first-generation college graduate, Kristen Back moved away...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Georgetown College hosts sensory inclusion day
AppalReD offering disaster relief services to eastern Kentucky. WATCH | UK hosts Mamba Mamacita Skills Academy, women's clinic. UK hosts Mamba Mamacita Skills Academy, women's clinic. Laura Farnsworth - Tandy Park Takeover. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT. Laura Farnsworth - Tandy Park Takeover. WATCH | KSP investigates...
wymt.com
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
fox56news.com
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
WKYT 27
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
WKYT 27
40k free books distributed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools partnered with AFT Kentucky 120 United and First Book to distribute 40,000 free books in Lexington on Saturday. “Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development,” said organizer for AFT KY 120 United, Nema Brewer. “This is a strong message that we’re sending today. It’s saying, ‘hey We’re here. we want to be part of this community. We wanna work together. Let’s do this Lexington and I think that we can be a beacon for the state and what can be done when teachers and public school employees have that voice and that seat. I mean this just shows you today how hungry Fayette County is for this.”
Wave 3
Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement veterans are vying for the job of Clark County Sheriff. On one side, you have a former federal officer with three decades of experience. On the other side, you have a current Clark County Sheriff Deputy that has worked there his entire adult...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky raises more than $160,000 for flood relief victims
Kentucky’s Blue-White scrimmage meant a bit more this year. The Wildcats not only put a solid game in the books but also raised $162,450 for victims of this summer’s flooding. The Cats and Calipari also raised more than $2 million for Eastern Kentucky flood relief with an open practice and a telethon at Rupp Arena earlier this year back in August.
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate armed robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
WKYT 27
Overnight shooting in Lex, 3 victims hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am on Sunday morning. They responded to multiple calls of shots fired. When officers initially arrived, they found...
WKYT 27
Georgetown College and athletics host Sensory Inclusion Day
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College and athletics hosted their first ever Sensory Inclusion Day at the men’s and women’s soccer games. Jason Grefer is the sports information director at the college, and he started the groundwork for this event. “We wanted to have a day that would...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
WKYT 27
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
WTVQ
Georgetown, Lexington police search for suspect connected to Saturday morning shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The Georgetown and Lexington police departments are searching for a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on Chambers Avenue, near Ed Davis Park.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
WKYT 27
Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
