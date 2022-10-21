LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools partnered with AFT Kentucky 120 United and First Book to distribute 40,000 free books in Lexington on Saturday. “Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development,” said organizer for AFT KY 120 United, Nema Brewer. “This is a strong message that we’re sending today. It’s saying, ‘hey We’re here. we want to be part of this community. We wanna work together. Let’s do this Lexington and I think that we can be a beacon for the state and what can be done when teachers and public school employees have that voice and that seat. I mean this just shows you today how hungry Fayette County is for this.”

