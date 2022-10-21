Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man facing murder charge, victim identified in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 Durham killing, NC official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Burlington Cracker Barrel, woman arrested, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made following a shooting outside of a Cracker Barrel in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. FOX8 is told there was a dispute in the parking lot at the Cracker Barrel on 850 Huffman Mill Road between two adults who knew each other. […]
cbs17
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
WRAL
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night. The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
cbs17
Pedestrian dies after he’s hit by pickup truck driver who then smashes into tree in North Raleigh, police sources say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck that then crashed into a tree in north Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, a Raleigh police source said. The incident was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fox Road near...
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette,...
Death of 15-month-old boy suspicious, Rocky Mount police say
Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death.
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
WITN
Edgecombe County faces second death caused by gunshots injuries in less than 24 hours
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a man after he passes away from gunshot injuries. Sunday evening around 6 p.m. ECSO responded to a call about shots being fired on Thigpen Rd in Conetoe. After arriving on the scene, two males were...
cbs17
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
WITN
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville. Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m....
'It hurts': Fayetteville community activists work to address violence at 'Heal the Ville' rally
Community activists in Fayetteville are working to address the violence through their annual stop the violence rally.
cbs17
2 houses damaged after fire in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street. While in route, the...
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
