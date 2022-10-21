ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man dies after being found with gunshot injuries in Princeville. Early Sunday morning Edgecombe County Sheriff officers found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found Everette off of Tolbert Place in Princeville after getting a call around 3 a.m....
TARBORO, NC
2 houses damaged after fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two houses in Durham are damaged after a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Sunday at 4:50 p.m., The Durham Fire Department and Durham County EMS were called to a structure fire on East Pettigrew Street. While in route, the...
DURHAM, NC

