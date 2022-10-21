Read full article on original website
click orlando
What’s a transporter tag? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “What’s a transporter tag?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ABC Action News
Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
click orlando
More than a 1/3 of debris from Hurricane Ian cleared, Seminole leaders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida, Seminole County leaders report more than a third of debris caused by the storm has now been cleared. “Debris haulers continue to work around the clock to remove debris, to sort debris and to get...
click orlando
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
click orlando
Insured losses in Florida near $7B after Hurricane ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion. Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085. That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed.
leesburg-news.com
Witness follows hit-and-run suspect to Target parking lot
A Mount Dora man with a criminal record was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision after a witness followed him to the Target store parking lot. Anthony Monroe Combs, 44, of 541 Coventry Court, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license (third or subsequent offense), leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and three probation violations for prior drug convictions. Jail records show Combs has also been arrested for failure to pay child support and resisting an officer without violence.
wflx.com
Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida teen
UPDATE: Ashlynn Cox was found safe, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening. An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teen. Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City. Officials said Cox may be...
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
click orlando
Warmer week on tap in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a few coastal showers with a 20% coverage through the day Monday, but overall it will be nice. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next couple of days. In Orlando, we will warm to a temperature of 84. The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 83. The record high is 94, set in 1919.
westorlandonews.com
Florida Republican Assembly Alleges Duplicate Ballot Requests in Orange County, Statewide
The Florida Republican Assembly, which is duly chartered by the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, announced it discovered over 27,000 duplicate mail-in ballot requests to be mailed out statewide, including hundreds in Orange County. “This is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately,” the Republican group said.
WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store
Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
townandtourist.com
15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
click orlando
Warmup continues: Highs return to the mid 80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – After another comfortably cool start Sunday, highs climb back to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. While the warmth is returning to the Sunshine State, the humidity is staying away. Slight rain chances return Monday, especially along the coast. Rain chances overall Monday are small,...
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
click orlando
Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
click orlando
WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
brevardtimes.com
2 Men Charged With Defrauding Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores In 8 Florida Counties
SARASOTA, Florida —Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced that two men were chargedwith theft and a scheme to defraud. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today arrested Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero on outstanding warrants with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An FDLE investigation...
click orlando
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
