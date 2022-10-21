A new study shows three-quarters of Indiana employers are leaving jobs unfilled because of the talent shortage. Results of the annual employer workforce survey conducted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce show talent is the top concern in 2022 – and other issues are not even close. More than half (52%) of respondents said attracting workers is their top concern, followed by government regulations at 18%, inflationary pressures at 16%, and supply chain challenges at 15%.

