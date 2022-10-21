Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Chamber: ‘Talent shortage…much more acute’
A new study shows three-quarters of Indiana employers are leaving jobs unfilled because of the talent shortage. Results of the annual employer workforce survey conducted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce show talent is the top concern in 2022 – and other issues are not even close. More than half (52%) of respondents said attracting workers is their top concern, followed by government regulations at 18%, inflationary pressures at 16%, and supply chain challenges at 15%.
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
Lawmakers weigh increased funding for districts with at-risk, low-income students
In response to repeated requests from school officials and education advocates, Indiana lawmakers might be inclined to increase the amount of money the state awards to schools with at-risk and low-income student populations. The deliberations come ahead of the General Assembly’s January return to the Statehouse, when writing is set...
Communities uneasy as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million annually was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from some.
TechPoint partnership targets tech sector inclusivity
TechPoint, the nonprofit growth accelerator for Indiana’s tech ecosystem, is partnering with InnoPower to increase opportunities for Black Hoosiers to work in the tech sector. The partners say they will facilitate “Design Thinking” sessions, which will feature a series of grassroots gatherings focused on developing Black tech talent in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Gary.
Economic development groups to announce ‘unification’
The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and the Posey County Economic Development Partnership will Tuesday announce what they’re calling a unification of economic and community development services. Few details are available, but the organizations say the move is a “natural next step to successful collaboration.”. The announcement is set...
Indiana’s test scores show biggest decline in math as leaders weigh COVID’s fallout
Indiana students’ math and reading scores on “the nation’s report card” declined from pre-pandemic results, with the state’s average math scores declining the most. Scores released Monday from the most recent National Assessment Educational Progress — or NAEP — showed that 33% of fourth graders and 31% of eighth graders were proficient or better in reading, while 40% of fourth graders and 30% of eighth graders were proficient or better in math.
