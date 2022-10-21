Read full article on original website
The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow last week predicted the next three games on the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule — those leading up the bye week — would determine how the rest of the season will go for the defending AFC champions. So far, so good. Better than good, actually. The Bengals quarterback had the second-best game of his three-year career on Sunday, torching the Atlanta Falcons with 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win that was never close. The Bengals (4-3) moved over .500 for the first time this season and remained tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
NFL referee Adrian Hill didn’t miss a beat despite getting plunked in the head by the ball while announcing a call during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Hill, who was in mid-call on a hot mic, was hit by an errant toss of the...
Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals saw production from a number of players over the course of their 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. But there was one player missing from the stat sheet in wide receiver A.J. Green. Despite being available for the matchup, the wideout did not touch the field.
Two from preseason favorite UCLA, Stanford and USC are on the 10-man first team
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun was the only Arizona Coyotes player to rank in ESPN’s NHL Rank top 100 for the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old fell 43 spots from his 2021-22 rank, placing 99th to start this season. Chychrun is a high-end talent with great defensive details and offensive upside —...
What a difference one game can make. After Arizona State football upset Washington earlier this month, some ASU football fans were clamoring for the team to make interim coach Shaun Aguano the permanent Sun Devils' football coach. They aren't clamoring anymore. ASU fans criticized Aguano's coaching performance in the wake...
Deyvison De Los Santos, Cooper Hummel, and Justin Martinez made significant contributions to a 3-0 Salt River win.
