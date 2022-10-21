ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fantasy Football Week 7 Care/Don't Care: The overlooked Dolphin we should appreciate

The Dolphins have been flying in the dark with their rocky quarterback situation over the last month. Even with Tua Tagovailoa back, the passing game wasn't all the way back. While the stats don't look bad with a 92.7 passer rating, the Steelers left about four dropped interceptions on the field. They hit some long passes to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and even Trent Sherfield, but it was more sporadic than from the early weeks of the season.
Burrow, Bengals hoping for more big things before bye

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow last week predicted the next three games on the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule — those leading up the bye week — would determine how the rest of the season will go for the defending AFC champions. So far, so good. Better than good, actually. The Bengals quarterback had the second-best game of his three-year career on Sunday, torching the Atlanta Falcons with 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win that was never close. The Bengals (4-3) moved over .500 for the first time this season and remained tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
Look: Pac-12 Program's Embarrassing Crowd Going Viral

Arizona State fans and UCLA fans ought to feel a little better after seeing the Stanford Cardinal's crowd on Saturday. Courtesy of SunDevilSource.com's Chris Karpman, a photo showing a few hundred people at Stanford Stadium began to go viral. With the publisher tweeting, "ASU crowds haven’t been good but Stanford...
Cardinals’ Hopkins: Kyler Murray ‘took a step’ after players-only meeting

The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.
