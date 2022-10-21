CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow last week predicted the next three games on the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule — those leading up the bye week — would determine how the rest of the season will go for the defending AFC champions. So far, so good. Better than good, actually. The Bengals quarterback had the second-best game of his three-year career on Sunday, torching the Atlanta Falcons with 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win that was never close. The Bengals (4-3) moved over .500 for the first time this season and remained tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO