KTLO
Man pleads to more drug charges
Anthony Dechow (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Correction) A 29-year-old Flippin man who has piled up a number of criminal charges during the last six years was back in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Anthony Thomas Dechow pled guilty to drug-related charges in a case opened last year...
KTLO
Man charged with stealing electricity being sought
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative remains a fugitive and the company holding his bond has been given until December 12 to apprehend him. An alias warrant for 29-year-old Avery Robert Lee was issued May 2 when he failed to show up...
KTLO
Woman violates probation, gets prison time
A woman appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and admitted she had violated the terms and conditions of her probation in a 2019 case. Forty-year-old Alicia Janine Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison. In the 2019 case Lewis was found to have drug paraphernalia in her possession...
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff, deputies recognized in lifesaving efforts
So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.
KTLO
Christian Blake Sisk pleads guilty to newest criminal charges
Christian Sisk (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) The first criminal case opened on 31-year-old Christian Blake Sisk was 12 years ago, and he appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face the latest of his charges. After pleading guilty to drug-related charges, Sisk was sentenced to...
KTLO
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
Texas man gets 40 years for killing Arkansas woman with piano leg in 2004
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A Texas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week for killing a 22-year-old woman in 2004. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office announced William Miller was planning on entering a plea agreement Oct. 18, just about two weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 31. Arkansas Department of Corrections records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Rebekah Gould.
whiterivernow.com
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care
Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County
Howell County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Georgia man was arrested in Friday morning after allegedly driving double the speed limit in Howell County. Troopers say, 21-year-old Efrem Slavik was clocked driving 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in a BMW M3 just before 8 a.m Friday. According to online arrest reports, Slavik is charged with speeding, The post Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTLO
Man who said “I’m not going back to jail” back behind bars
A man who exclaimed “I’m not going back to jail” while fleeing after a two-vehicle accident is back in jail. Forty-one-year-old Billy Joe Powell of Calico Rock is facing several charges in connection with the incident two years ago. According to the probable cause statement, Powell was...
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
Kait 8
Fire causes Highway 67 closure
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A field fire producing heavy smoke led officials to close lanes on Highway 67 Saturday afternoon. Jackson County Sheriff Jason Tubbs said lanes were being closed on Highway 67 between mile marker 87 northbound and 95 southbound near Newport after wind caused a farmers fire to grow, even jumping the highway median.
Grass fire causing delays on Highway 67 near Newport
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A grass fire was reported along Highway 67 in Jackson County northwest of Newport. Fire officials are on the scene working to put out the blaze. Those traveling through the area are advised to take an alternate route to avoid further delays.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home to see his dog, fighting her relatives
A Baxter County man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home, fighting her brother and father and causing damage to the residence. 48-year-old Jayson Lee Cotter was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of residential burglary and misdemeanor counts of third degree battery and criminal mischief after an altercation occurred Oct. 12.
Kait 8
Made in the shade: Schools receiving trees for playgrounds
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is throwing shade at some Northeast Arkansas schools. The department’s Forestry Division announced Monday it would celebrate the 20th anniversary of its “Shade Trees on Playgrounds” (STOP) program by doubling the number of schools receiving shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guides.
KYTV
Bus barn destroyed by a fire in Mtn. View, Mo.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed the bus barn used by the Mountain View-Birch Tree School District. The fire started Thursday morning. The district posted on its Facebook page that workers moved out all of the buses out of the barn. The drivers ran their normal routes.
KTLO
Area man dead from residential fire
An area man was killed in a fire at his residence in Fulton County Monday night. Seventy-three-year-old Louis Breeding of Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene, and another unidentified individual was treated for smoke inhalation. According to Viola Fire Chief Logan Stone, firefighters from his department and the Byron...
howellcountynews.com
Crash near city limits
Emergency services gathered on State Route 76 at the entrance to the Willow Springs Apartments for a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. First responders stopped traffic in both directions as they worked to rescue the injured, one of whom was ejected in the crash as reported by scanner traffic.
Kait 8
New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas. President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has...
