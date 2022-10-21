Read full article on original website
Related
Daughters of 'Sister Wives' stars Christine and Kody Brown say they're 'relieved' by their parent's divorce: 'They're not in love'
Christine and Kody Brown's daughters spoke about the couple's divorce in an upcoming "Sister Wives" episode. Mykelti Brown said she was "relieved," while her sister Ysabel said she saw their separation coming. Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 almost two decades after their "spiritual" wedding in 1994.
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion
Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego
Five couples said "I Do" on Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight,' with one couple choosing to divorce before Decision Day. It was the show's first season in on the West Coast in San Diego.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein finally return to reality TV three years after last season of TLC show
LITTLE Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold and her husband Bill Klein have finally returned to reality TV after their own TLC show was put on hiatus. The reality couple will be appearing on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer. Forty-eight-year-old Jen gave an exciting update on their upcoming appearance, posting...
LPBW’s Isabel Rock Reflects on ‘Mixed Emotions’ After Moving Into New Home With Jacob Roloff
Making moves! Little People, Big World alums Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff have moved into a new home with their son, Mateo. Keep reading to find out everything we know about their new house. Where Did Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff Move?. Neither Isabel nor Jacob have revealed where their...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Audrey Deliver Sweet Surprise to Mother-in-Law Amy Roloff on 60th Birthday
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated her 60th birthday on Sept. 17 and kept the party going into the weekend. Her daughters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff joined forces to throw a surprise party for Amy on Saturday. Amy shared photos from the big day on her Instagram Story Sunday.
LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Welcome Adorable New Addition to Family: Meet Their Dog Daisy May
Life changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, welcomed a new addition to their family. Amy, 60, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 9, to reveal that she and Chris, 60, adopted a rescue dog named Daisy May. “The new addition to...
Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
Christina Hall Shares Her Favorite Memory from Her 'Perfect and Magical' Wedding with Josh Hall
After tying the knot last month, Christina Hall tells PEOPLE that her Maui wedding day with Josh Hall and their new blended family "was all I could ever ask for" Christina Hall's wedding day with Joshua Hall was all about their new blended family. After quietly tying the knot in the past year and celebrating their wedding last month in Maui, Hawaii, the HGTV star, 39, reminisces about their "small and intimate" nuptials with PEOPLE and what made the big day "really special" for both the newlyweds and...
bravotv.com
We Just Got a Sneak Peek at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage
The RHONJ cast member got married in August, and now we know when you’ll get an invite to her nuptials. If you didn’t get an invite to Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas over the summer, well then, it’s your lucky day. At BravoCon 2022 an exclusive one-minute clip featuring footage from Teresa and Louie’s opulent wedding debuted at the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel, which took place on Saturday, October 15, during Day 2 of BravoCon in New York City.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK's Matt and Dan share plans for 'real wedding'
Married at First Sight UK couple Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are planning to properly tie the knot in a ceremony. In an interview with OK!, the pair said they are very much still in love and thinking about becoming husband and husband officially. "I would love to do that,"...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup
Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
Katie Maloney, 35, is dating a 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce
Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she is dating a 25-year-old after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Love Is Blind: Which couples from season one are still together and where are they now?
The third season of Love Is Blind has officially dropped on Netflix and the drama has already been wild, to say the least.Since the first four episodes of season three premiered on Wednesday 19 October, viewers have already seen five couples get engaged after forming relationships in the pods. However, previews for the upcoming episodes hint that things may not be smooth sailing for the potential newlyweds.Season three of the hit Netflix reality show also marks almost three years since the first season aired on the streaming platform.The first season dropped in February 2020 and saw 30 men and...
Comments / 0