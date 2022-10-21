Housing in a post-Ian world

Home, that’s what Southwest Florida has been for me for 33 years.

So it really pains me when I see, hear and read about the uncertain future for so many storm-battered residents looking for their place to call home.

Before Hurricane Ian pummeled us with 155 mph winds and 15-foot storm surge, we knew housing was an issue.

But it’s gone from bad to worse, experts say, as tens of thousands of homes were either damaged or destroyed.

Where will they go? Will they rebuild? We know it’s not if, but when, the next storm might strike.

Reporter Kathryn Varn talked to four families who are weighing their next steps after losing their homes. And it’s heart-wrenching. One just wants a safe space for a cancer patient’s final months. Another is dreaming of a house in the mountains that is far from the water. Others just want to stay put but don’t know how they’re going to do it.

While Ian was devastatingly destructive, reporter Dave Berman found that there's one thing it couldn't do: cool Florida's red-hot real estate market. At least not for long. And that comes with its own problems as well.

Reporter Laura Layden found the chairman of Collier County’s affordable housing advisory committee in a unique situation. Normally focused on the challenge of housing for the working class, he was homeless thanks to Ian.

Luckily, he has a temporary place to live, as he rebuilds his flooded home in Naples. He knows many are not as lucky.

The word “rebuild” has been on everyone’s lips, from President Joe Biden to Gov. Ron DeSantis. But reporters Clayton Park and Dave Berman posed some interesting questions: how do we do it smarter? Will lessons learned result in meaningful change?

On a much lighter note and with an attempt to bring a smile to so many, there are some already rebuilding like our famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. Reporter Chad Gillis and photographer Andrew West went out to check on them post-storm.

Southwest Florida is and always will be home. I’m still a believer that we live in paradise and now I am hoping that so many others can find that belief again.

