Bellingham cop recognized a wanted felon, and found cash, drugs and a gun

A Bellingham Police officer on routine nighttime patrol recognized a wanted felon and detained him, finding hundreds of potentially deadly fentanyl pills and seizing cash and a firearm this week.

“The officer’s observation skills, knowledge of his patrol area and keeping up with who has warrants, he likely saved 2,000 lives with this arrest,” police Lt. Claudia Murphy said in a statement emailed to The Bellingham Herald regarding the arrest Wednesday, Oct. 19, of Daniel John Faix.

“That is good and meaningful work to get this killer drug off the street,” Murphy said.

Opioid overdose deaths are on track to double this year after a sharp rise starting in 2020, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo told the County Council in a recent presentation.

Faix, 37, was being held Friday in lieu of $190,000 bail on several charges, including four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug-selling equipment, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

Murphy said the officer, who she didn’t name, was driving near Meridian and Telegraph streets about 11 p.m. Wednesday and saw Faix driving his Ford Ranger pickup.

Faix parked in a nearby shopping center and walked away, but the officer stopped and followed, shouting Faix’s name.

After arresting Faix on outstanding warrants from Ferndale and Bellingham, the officer found suspected fentanyl pills.

The officer called for a drug-sniffing dog and the animal indicated that there were drugs in Faix’s truck, allowing officers to get a search warrant.

Inside, officers found 1,964 pills of suspected fentanyl; eight buprenorphine hydrochloride pills containing fentanyl powder and methamphetamine; $16,807 in U.S. currency; a Walther Model 4 semiautomatic pistol; and other items related to the packaging, weighing and resale of narcotics, Murphy said.

Faix is a convicted felon and isn’t allowed to have a firearm, she said.

Murphy said Faix has been arrested 39 times by Bellingham Police on suspicion of theft, trespassing, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, burglary, obstructing law enforcement and other charges.