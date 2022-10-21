Earlier today, a 6-hour standoff took place between Amarillo police, SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, and a 51-year-old male at a La Quinta Hotel off I-40 and Coulter. At 12:40 police were called to 2108 Coulter St, in response to 911 call from a woman in panic, describing a man waving a gun around. Officers arrived on the scene, receiving another phone call from the same woman, now communicating to law enforcement that the man who had previously left the room, had returned before officers arrived and refused to let her leave.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO