Read full article on original website
Related
lakesarearadio.net
White Earth Band to Create Sober-Living Community in Bemidji
WHITE EARTH (KDLM) – The White Earth Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe have announced they’ll soon close on a purchase of the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji with plans to renovate the buildings to create a sober-living community. White Earth Band’s acquisition of the Ridgeway Court property...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
lptv.org
White Earth Band Plans to Buy Ridgeway Court Apartments in Bemidji
The White Earth Band of Band of Ojibwe has announced their intention to purchase the Ridgeway Court apartments in Bemidji. According to a release provided Friday from the tribe’s public relations, the band envisions the Ridgeway Court property as its future sober-living community and as a way to further address homelessness and addiction. There are intentions to renovate the buildings in order to accommodate re-entry services for band members and other eligible clients.
lptv.org
Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident
A Bemidji School District bus was involved in an early morning traffic accident on its way to school. According to the press release from the Bemidji School District office, on October 24th at approximately 6:55 a.m., transportation staff were alerted of a traffic accident that occurred involving a district bus. No details were given in the release of what happened. The bus driver and three students were on board at the time of the accident.
valleynewslive.com
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
lakesarearadio.net
Lettuce Shortage Affecting School Lunches throughout Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A lettuce shortage is affecting school lunches throughout Lakes Area schools. Detroit Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Mark Jenson says his food service director informed him recently that California’s lettuce crop was recently wiped out and Arizona doesn’t harvest their lettuce crop for another month. “I guess if you go into stores, there’s none, you can’t get salad.”
lakesarearadio.net
Sheriff Warns Illegal to Damage or Steal Campaign Yard Signs
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that it is illegal to damage or steal campaign yard signs. A theft of a political sign is no different than the theft of any other personal property. If someone is caught damaging or stealing campaign yards signs the offender may be charged with theft, damage to property and trespassing.
fergusnow.com
Shooting Reported East of Erhard
There has been a report of a shooting east of Erhard near the intersection of County Road 24 and 27. Not much is know at this time but, there has been reports that do to the victims condition an air flight was requested. This is a developing story and we...
valleynewslive.com
‘I pray for her all the time’: Family continues searching for missing Bemidji teen a year after her disappearance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It has been a year since Nevaeh Kingbird went missing in Bemidji. Since then, the family has continued their efforts to find the missing teenager in the surrounding area. “I pray for her all the time.” said Teddi Wind, Nevaeh’s mother. “I wish that...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Amazon delivery center coming to western Minnesota
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls. The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs. The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.
valleynewslive.com
12-year-old struck by vehicle in Moorhead, seriously hurt
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Moorhead Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 1200 blk. of 30th Ave. S. around 7:15 p.m. They say the driver of a 2000 Dodge Journey was westbound on 30th Ave. S., when he struck the child at the intersection of 12th St. S..
lakesarearadio.net
LISTEN: Coffee With The Coaches, October 22
(KDLM) – Charlie Newland is joined by Detroit Lakes football coach Reed Hefta, Frazee football coach Russ Hackel, Detroit Lakes volleyball coach Lynnsey Machakaire and Detroit Lakes XC coach Ryan Zunich at Burger King in Detroit Lakes for the weekly Coffee With The Coaches program, which airs on Saturdays at 9 am.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022. Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities...
Comments / 0