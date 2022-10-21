Read full article on original website
Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.
More vehicles entered, more guns and cash stolen in Fayetteville, Peachtree City
The theft of handguns from vehicles continues to be a popular item for thieves. Two handguns were recently stolen from two vehicles in Fayetteville, with one of those at a residence and the other at a downtown restaurant. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said the victim in one case...
65-year-old woman stabbed by partner during SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA - The family of a stabbing victim discovered after a SWAT standoff last night in Northwest Atlanta is searching for answers and justice. A neighbor of the victim, identified as 65-year-old Casandra Williams by the medical examiner’s office, said she had come to her to asking for help in escaping the domestic violence.
Man shot after argument with brother-in-law ends with gun fire, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to Hermer Cir. after getting a call about a possible shooting. When they...
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
Suspect at-large in Saturday shooting at Coca-Cola Roxy
ATLANTA - Cobb County police officers are still searching for the suspect who fired shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Saturday morning. Police arrived at the business around 10:28 a.m. that morning to find several shattered windows on the front doors. No one was injured, according to the...
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one...
Police find woman stabbed to death after SWAT standoff
ATLANTA — A welfare check turned into a SWAT standoff and eventually a homicide on Saturday night, Atlanta police said. Officers arrived to a home on North Avenue in northwest Atlanta in reference to a welfare check. Authorities said a man was barricaded inside the home with a woman.
Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
Thieves Take Aim at Hikers’ Cars as Chattahoochee River Sees Uptick in Break-Ins
Those going on hikes at the Chattahoochee River should take extra precautions when storing valuable items in their vehicles. The popular hiking spot in metro Atlanta is seeing an uptick in car break-ins, and while authorities are working to prevent these smash-and-grabs, they’re also urging hikers and residents to be aware of the risks.
3 gang members arrested after opening fire on rival in broad daylight
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in a wild gun battle involving two rival gangs. Andre Krisshawn Hill, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during of a felony, and participation in criminal street gang activity.
Teen’s remains found behind Douglasville mall, family says
Human remains found Saturday morning behind Arbor Place mall have been identified as a Douglasville teenager reported missing three weeks ago, his family confirmed.
Family of missing Douglasville teen found dead talks where son was discovered, struggles before disappearance
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — One day after 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri's remains were found in Douglasville near one of the last locations he was seen, his parents spoke with 11Alive's Jon Shirek on the tragic disappearance of their son. Yaron's remains were discovered just beyond the woods that surround a Douglas...
Shot fired at troopers during traffic stop in Covington
COVINGTON — A driver who fled when Georgia State troopers tried to pull him over for speeding reportedly fired one shot at troopers when they conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle. No one was hit by the shot. According to the GSP, troopers were operating...
Thieves have stolen $250,000 worth of checks from metro post office
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Thieves have swiped more than $250,000 in checks that police say were dropped in postal mailboxes or inside a metro post office. Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned the issue has been going on for about two to three months at the post office in Dunwoody.
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
Cops: Man claiming to be psychic healer steals $70K from Gainesville couple
A man claiming to be a psychic healer was arrested after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Gainesville coup...
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
Rome student charged for having loaded gun in backpack, police say
ROME, Ga. — A Rome student is facing serious charges after allegedly being caught at school with a stolen gun, officials said. It appears it happened at Rome High School on Oct.19. Rome City Schools said in a statement that the district had received several inquiries about the incident.
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
