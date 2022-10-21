ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

65-year-old woman stabbed by partner during SWAT standoff, police say

ATLANTA - The family of a stabbing victim discovered after a SWAT standoff last night in Northwest Atlanta is searching for answers and justice. A neighbor of the victim, identified as 65-year-old Casandra Williams by the medical examiner’s office, said she had come to her to asking for help in escaping the domestic violence.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect at-large in Saturday shooting at Coca-Cola Roxy

ATLANTA - Cobb County police officers are still searching for the suspect who fired shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Saturday morning. Police arrived at the business around 10:28 a.m. that morning to find several shattered windows on the front doors. No one was injured, according to the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Shot fired at troopers during traffic stop in Covington

COVINGTON — A driver who fled when Georgia State troopers tried to pull him over for speeding reportedly fired one shot at troopers when they conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle. No one was hit by the shot. According to the GSP, troopers were operating...
COVINGTON, GA
WGAU

“Psychic” busted in Braselton

Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
DALLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy