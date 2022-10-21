Urban Knoxville: The downtown businesses keeping 'scruffy' culture alive

This week's Urban Knoxville newsletter comes to you from Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter and urban explorer at knoxnews.com. Like our work? Share our free weekly newsletter with a friend.

The West family is back at it again, with plans to bring a dive bar to Gay Street that resembles the signature Preservation Pub on Market Square.

Scott West leads the "Keep Knoxville Scruffy"movement, but he does not have a monopoly on scruffy culture − or a pentapoly, I should say, as the West family's Market Square bars all share the same eclectic energy.

The meaning of "scruffy" has changed in Knoxville over the years, as residents have taken the jab made ahead of the 1982 World's Fair and turned into a positive term that, essentially, means "authentically local."

But for the sake of this newsletter, I'm taking a look at the downtown businesses that keep the original spirit alive.

Pilot Light (this barebones link, alone, should prove their scruffiness) is one of the hottest music venues in town − a place where up-and-coming artists can get their feet in the door and their music in the ears of hip concertgoers. Shoulder-to-shoulder mosh pits and the cash-only bar make it one of the scruffiest places in the Old City.

But I can't give Pilot Light the definitive "most scruffy" title for this part of town, as Urban Bar & Corner Café makes a strong case. With cigarette smoke in the air and the jukebox blaring, beer tends to go down like water in this carpeted "café," though the food (some of the best pub grub around) is best enjoyed on one of the top downtown patios.

If you're willing to travel a bit north, Marie's Olde Towne Tavern has more than enough to make the list: smoking, karaoke, and back-alley bands.

But if karaoke is all you want, then Knox Box on Gay Street is the place for you. Located underground with no stage, sticky floors and, more often than not, severely amateur singing − that's scruffy.

Believe it or not, Knoxville even has scruffy pizza joints. Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria, while a great place to gather with coworkers for lunch, can become quite lively after dark. IDs are checked at the door, with blaring music sometimes taking conversations out of the equation.

Head upstairs for some pool, head to the bathroom for entertaining graffiti and, while we're on the subject, head to knoxnews.com for this guide to Market Square bathrooms. It's an oldie but a goodie.

You can also visit Knox News for all your downtown business questions. Can't find an answer? Send an email to ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com, and I'll try to get to the bottom of it in my next downtown mailbag.

Oh wait, I forgot one: literally any bar on Cumberland Avenue.

Give Ryan a follow on Instagram at @knoxscruff, and read his latest work by clicking here. Cheers to the weekend!