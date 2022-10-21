Read full article on original website
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Donation box stolen ahead of Howl’oween Pet Parade fundraiser
A tail-wagging good time in downtown Belleville was marred by an unfortunate act of petty theft as the Belleville Area Humane Society put on its annual Howl'oween Pet Parade and pre-party.
Belleville Humane Society hosts Howloween Pet Parade Sunday afternoon
A tail-wagging good time is expected Sunday in downtown Belleville.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Maplewood restaurant closed after July floods, reopens
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A Maplewood restaurant is back open, after it had to close for nearly three months, due to July's historic flooding. It's the first weekend Deer Creek Bar & Grill is welcoming customers, again. It was one of many businesses in Maplewood and Brentwood that have spent...
stlmag.com
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
recordpatriot.com
'Antiques Roadshow' moments coming from Alton's 5As
ALTON — The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, is having something akin to “Antiques Roadshow,” called “What’s It Worth: An Appraisal Event,” which most assuredly will garner some surprises from people’s stuff. “It's similar to the ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ with...
flovalleynews.com
Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin
It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary
ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
KMOV
Clayton wine shop owners searching for alleged thief accused of stealing thousands of dollars in expensive wine
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief targeting high-priced wine has stolen thousands of dollars of it, according to the owners of two Clayton wine shops. On Tuesday, employees at The Wine Merchant on Forsythe Boulevard said a man entered the store in the late afternoon and appeared to browse the wine aisles for several minutes.
edglentoday.com
Boil Order Issued for Properties With City Water Service West of SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE – The Public Works Department Water Division has issued a boil order for properties west of SIUE in Edwardsville, in what’s known as the lower pressure zone. Affected areas also include the Reserve and Parc at 720 apartment complexes on New Poag Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center, and the section of the Gateway Commerce Center east of Interstate 255.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
