Troy, IL

stlmag.com

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
BALLWIN, MO
recordpatriot.com

'Antiques Roadshow' moments coming from Alton's 5As

ALTON — The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, is having something akin to “Antiques Roadshow,” called “What’s It Worth: An Appraisal Event,” which most assuredly will garner some surprises from people’s stuff. “It's similar to the ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ with...
ALTON, IL
flovalleynews.com

Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin

It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
BALLWIN, MO
5 On Your Side

Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Boil Order Issued for Properties With City Water Service West of SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – The Public Works Department Water Division has issued a boil order for properties west of SIUE in Edwardsville, in what’s known as the lower pressure zone. Affected areas also include the Reserve and Parc at 720 apartment complexes on New Poag Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center, and the section of the Gateway Commerce Center east of Interstate 255.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE

