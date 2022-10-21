SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations. The new average is $3.26 per gallon as of Monday. That's 9.5 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and 12.7 cents higher per gallon than a year ago.

