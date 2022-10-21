ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
Average gas prices fell in South Carolina last week, GasBuddy says

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations. The new average is $3.26 per gallon as of Monday. That's 9.5 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and 12.7 cents higher per gallon than a year ago.
