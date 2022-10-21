Read full article on original website
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WSET
'We support you:' AG Miyares talks crime solutions with officers at luncheon Tuesday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares stopped by the Hill City Tuesday to speak to officers from across the Commonwealth. The AG spoke at Liberty University's School of Law building, thanking officers at the Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon. Miyares said a big goal of his,...
WSET
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
WSET
Former W.Va. lawmaker who participated in Jan. 6 insurrection completes prison sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former West Virginia delegate who filmed himself entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has been released from prison. Derrick Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge and was sentenced to three months in prison on June 22. In...
WSET
DeSantis claims Crist only showed up to work for 14 days this year: 'Imagine that deal for you'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During Monday night's debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed his opponent Charlie Crist, a former Democratic member of Congress, for failing to show up for work while representing Floridians in the House. "He as a congressman made $174,000 dollars a year, you know how...
WSET
Breaking down 2022 pedestrian-involved crashes in Central VA for Pedestrian Safety Month
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — So far this year, crashes have killed 124 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, an increase of 34% compared to this time in 2021, according to a new report from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. As part of October’s Pedestrian Safety Month, the Virginia Department of...
WSET
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
WSET
Radford University nursing program named best in Virginia by registerednursing.org
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — Radford University's School of Nursing has been ranked the best in Virginia by registerednursing.org for 2023. The Radford nursing programs scored 98.53 out of a possible 100, landing them at the top of the list. This is the fifth annual ranking presented by the website.
WSET
VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
WSET
Powerball jackpot up to $700 million after no winning ticket, 5th largest in history
WASHINGTON (7News) — No winner was declared during Monday's Powerball drawing, bringing the expected jackpot up to $700 million. One Texas ticket matched five of the numbers, winning $1 million. In case you missed it, Monday's numbers were:. 18. 23. 35. 45. 54. Powerball: 16. The next drawing will...
WSET
Massachusetts man dead after I-81 crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 52-year-old man from Massachusetts died in a crash on I-81 around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in Botetourt County, Virginia State Police said. Richard Banville was driving south on the interstate near Troutville when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the concrete barrier beside the road, VSP said.
WSET
Powerball drawing reaches $625M
(WSET) — Virginia Lottery fans, the Powerball drawing has reached a staggering $625 million. The next drawing is Monday night, and Virginia Lottery says more than 34,000 tickets won prizes in Saturday's drawing, with one person winning $50,000. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 19-25-48-55-60, and the...
