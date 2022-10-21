ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
WSET

Massachusetts man dead after I-81 crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 52-year-old man from Massachusetts died in a crash on I-81 around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in Botetourt County, Virginia State Police said. Richard Banville was driving south on the interstate near Troutville when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the concrete barrier beside the road, VSP said.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Powerball drawing reaches $625M

(WSET) — Virginia Lottery fans, the Powerball drawing has reached a staggering $625 million. The next drawing is Monday night, and Virginia Lottery says more than 34,000 tickets won prizes in Saturday's drawing, with one person winning $50,000. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 19-25-48-55-60, and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy