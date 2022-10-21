NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is going to be another sunny and comfortably warm day. Highs will be 80 to 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows of 57 to 68 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the SE at 0 to 10 mph.

TANGIPAHOA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO