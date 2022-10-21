ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

WDSU

Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!

NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Comfortably warm Sunday, cold front Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is going to be another sunny and comfortably warm day. Highs will be 80 to 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows of 57 to 68 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the SE at 0 to 10 mph.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WDSU

The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
FRANKLINTON, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff announces 5 arrests during fair weekend

The 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair was a relatively incident free event. The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. On Saturday, deputies arrested Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, a resident of Hickory Avenue...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL

Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WWL

Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

