Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.
A Sunday morning collision on Interstate 55 in Pike County has caused significant damage to a bridge crossing the interstate. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed to all traffic after the concrete bridge suffered significant damage on Sunday, Oct. 23.
WDSU
Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!
NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
WDSU
Comfortably warm Sunday, cold front Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is going to be another sunny and comfortably warm day. Highs will be 80 to 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows of 57 to 68 degrees. A light breeze will be out of the SE at 0 to 10 mph.
NOLA.com
Pearl River renames track and field complex after longtime coach Charlie Bowman
Retired Pearl River educator and coach Charlie Bowman calmly walked to the dais at the Oct. 13 St. Tammany Parish School Board meeting with a huge smile. The School Board approved the renaming of Pearl River High School's track and field complex, which Bowman built, in his honor, and an audience full of his supporters was delighted by the news.
WDSU
The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton
FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff announces 5 arrests during fair weekend
The 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair was a relatively incident free event. The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. On Saturday, deputies arrested Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, a resident of Hickory Avenue...
bogalusadailynews.com
Unidentified Driver Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Unidentified Driver Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Washington Parish soon before 2:45 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
Slidell woods fire along I-12 West
SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
Hammond man killed in I-55 crash
Troopers say Brandon Whittington, 30, was driving southbound when his car ran off the road and into a ditch before it hit a tree. Whittington died at the scene.
wbrz.com
Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region
FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
wbrz.com
Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
