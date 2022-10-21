Read full article on original website
Glenn Yudenfriend
3d ago
Headphones are for canceling noise from other passengers,especially the ignorant ones on speakerphone! Just keep the criminals out of the subways!
Reply(2)
14
Carlos Cotto
3d ago
I pay to get on the train so I should be safe, ain't this why our tax dollars go to police and state.i take long rides on the train I'll be damed if I have to be bored. do your job Mr mayor. and have your cops that I pay for to do there's and not be on there Apple phones that we also pay for.this is a joke
Reply(4)
9
besure F
2d ago
even if you don't have an earpiece they'll attack you, they're on a roll and as long as you don't do something to stop them they'll continue. bring back stop and frisk and you'll see how many lives you'll be saving.
Reply(1)
5
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
