Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
All-Lakes Conference Volleyball
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The All-Lakes Conference Volleyball honors were released. The First team includes Cherokee’s Ava Anderson, Harper Bensson, and Jada Timmerman, Spirit Lake’s Lauren Carlson and Taylor Schneider, and Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haley Nissen. The Second team is Estherville Lincoln Central’s Jersie Nitchals, nd...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Carl Wohlenberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Summer Resident of Okoboji
A Celebration of Life for 96-year-old Carl Wohlenberg of Fort Lauderdale Florida and a summer resident of Okoboji will be held at a later date next summer with a private burial at Ida Grove Cemetery. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Norma Erickson, 89, of Albert City
A graveside service for 89-year-old Norma Erickson of Albert City will be Wednesday, October 26th, at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Activities Calendar
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – As usual for our Monday we will recap the last week of Spencer Tiger Athletics and look forward to this week. This past Tuesday Spencer Swimming competed at home against Sioux City Metro. Sioux City Metro would win the contest and Spencer now prepares for the Regional meet.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Helen Miller, 96, of Hartley
Funeral services for 96-year-old Helen Miller of Hartley will be Thursday, October 27th, at 2 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Baker Township Cemetery near Melvin. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is...
pureoldiesspencer.com
2022 Clay County Fair Shareholders Meeting
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Tuesday evening was the annual meeting of the Clay County Fair Association Shareholders. Nine individuals were elected to serve a 3-year term on the 27 member Board of Directors: Joanne Fallon; Marcia Langner; Dennis Larson; Greg Lear; Mark Rees; Karen Schwaller; Joe Simington; Kevin Tlam; and newly elected member Jeff Bohenkamp.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Opening Statements Presented After Jurors Selected in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Certified Enrollment Numbers Show Continued Growth For Spencer Community Schools
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Certified Enrollment numbers for schools across the state have been released and once again signs are positive for Spencer Community Schools. Superintendent Terry Hemann tells KICD News while the actual Certified Enrollment is the number most commonly looked at there are a lot of pieces that go into reaching that figure including looking at how many students are coming from or going to other districts.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two People Given Probation in Fraudulent Practice Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have been sentenced in Buena Vista County fraud cases. 29-year-old Albernard Clinton Jr. originally pled guilty to felony fraudulent practice in August. He was given two years of probation last week in place of a five year suspended jail sentence. 47-year-old Diana Stough...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jerry Otto, 79, of Laurens
Funeral services for 79-year-old Jerry Otto of Laurens will be Tuesday, October 25th, at 11:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial taking place at a later date at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Powers...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay Central Everly Celebrating Homecoming for First Time Since 2018
Royal, IA (KICD) — This week is a special occasion for Clay Central Everly Elementary Middle School. Iesha Toft says they have a week of events planned for students, including dress up days, a pep rally and of course, a parade. She also says businesses are helping get into the spirit by decorating storefronts, and students are helping create posters and decorate hallways in anticipation.
Comments / 0