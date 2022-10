Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of OKC Thunder Sports Minute. We know the team is young. We know we're in Year 3 of the rebuild. Still, 0-3 just doesn't have a handsome look in the standings. But that's what the Thunder are so far into the 15th season of the NBA in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 24 MINUTES AGO