ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals vs. Falcons predictions: Picks for Sunday’s game

By mniziol1,mahmad,AndrewGillis, Michael Niziolek, Mohammad Ahmad, Andrew Gillis
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected

BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stenfanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy