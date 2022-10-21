Bengals vs. Falcons predictions: Picks for Sunday’s game

Read full article on original website
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Bengals star Trey Hendrickson suffers injury vs. Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a scary-looking injury against the Atlanta Falcons before eventually being labeled as “questionable” to return to the game. Scary, because Hendrickson took a hit to the top of his head in a scrum, then while down threw off his helmet and...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
Bengals vs. Falcons impressions: Cincy says bye bye birdies in rout
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was safe to start writing the obit for the Falcons on Sunday once AJ Terrell went down on the Bengals’ second drive of the game. Cincinnati cruised to a 35-17 win after going up 21-0 in the first half. The Falcons secondary hasn’t been...
Bengals receiving corps’ ‘unselfishness’ shines in win over Atlanta: ‘That’s what makes us great’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The wide receivers that make up the Cincinnati Bengals’ three-headed monster equally gave each other credit for their efforts in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. On paper, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase each had some of their best performances to date. Boyd...
Watch Joe Mixon punch in the Bengals’ second TD to take a 14-0 lead over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It’s always a good sign when you can punch in a TD from the goal line, and the Bengals are looking like a well-oiled machine early against the Falcons. Joe Mixon has had an up-and-down start to the year in terms of production, but he’s been involved early and often today against Atlanta, as evidenced by his early TD run.
How Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense put on a clinic during Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, scoring 28 of their 35 points in the first half. On 68 snaps, quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 91.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
How Jay Tufele, Markus Bailey and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals defense had another solid showing during Sunday’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. On 21 snaps, defensive tackle Jay Tufele led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a 87.2 rating, and rush-defensive grading with a 80.6 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive...
‘You get to really test your resolve right now”: Kevin Stefanski speaks on loss to Ravens - transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Monday regarding Sunday’s loss. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front, (TE) David Njoku has an ankle injury. He is week to week. We will update you guys...
Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
The Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were unable lock up a win against the Baltimore Ravens, instead losing 23-20. But what do the numbers tell us?. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. 121. That’s the number of Browns passing yards in the first quarter.
How Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense had a strong start in the first quarter, but struggled to find points during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. On 34 snaps, running back Nick Chubb led the Browns offensive unit in overall offensive grading, with a 90.6 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
How Isaiah Thomas, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns defense played better on Sunday than it did against New England during Sunday’s 23-20 loss in Baltimore. On 51 snaps, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the unit in overall defensive grading with an 90.6 rating, and run-defensive grading with a 82.1 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Grade Joe Burrow’s 481-yard passing game in the Bengals’ 35-17 win vs. the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow continued his trend of improving each week with his outburst against the Falcons, helping the Bengals to a 35-17 win Sunday. The Bengals’ gunslinger was cool and collected on his way to 481 passing yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-42 passing and a season-high 138.2 passer rating. Burrow also pitched in 20 rushing yards and his third rushing TD in as many games as the Bengals moved to 4-3.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stenfanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates from Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals will play their second NFC South opponent in two weeks Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons come to town. With both teams sitting at 3-3 one side is sure to eclipse the .500 mark on the year. Joe Burrow is betting better each week, with last...
