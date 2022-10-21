Read full article on original website
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
Families receive land, tiny homes interest-free, thanks to Knoxville organization
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of rent, it can be difficult for some people to save up and buy a home, but one Knoxville organization is helping people by owning a home at an affordable mortgage. Project Foundations for Families (PF4F) equips families with the knowledge and...
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
Old City cocktail bar permanently closing on Halloween
Central Depot, a cocktail bar in Knoxville's Old City, is closing. The bar shared the news on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Knoxville police searching for missing teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for her...
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
Students safe after bus crashes in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving an Anderson County Schools bus caused delays on Lake City Highway on Tuesday, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services officials said. No students were injured on the bus, according to ACEMS officials. The bus was transporting children from Dutch Valley Elementary School, according to...
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise awareness about breast cancer. Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in...
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
Young-Williams shares safety advice for your pets this Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center offered several pieces of advice to pet owners days ahead of Halloween, which include remove low hanging cords from their area and taking sugary foods out of their reach. Officials also asked people to remove choking hazards and lit candles that could harm a pet.
Burn ban issued statewide, permits required
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials issued a statewide burn ban on Tuesday due to high fire danger. You can only burn with a permit. Local fire departments are glad to see the ban in place but are desperately hoping to see rain soon. Lieutenant Lee Rayburn with the Jefferson...
Knoxville native Leanne Morgan to perform at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and comedian Leanne Morgan is set to perform at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum! Morgan announced the first 25 stops of her 100-show tour “Just Getting Started,” featuring a pit stop in her hometown. “Playing the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is unbelievable to me!!!...
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersbyers, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
Bear euthanized after attacking man inside Gatlinburg cabin
A man vacationing in Gatlinburg was injured over the weekend when a black bear entered his cabin and charged at him, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced.
