Bogalusa, LA

NOLA.com

It's Halloween week in St. Tammany

Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing

Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
PONCHATOULA, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall

The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff announces 5 arrests during fair weekend

The 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair was a relatively incident free event. The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. On Saturday, deputies arrested Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, a resident of Hickory Avenue...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

NOLA residents with health issues trapped in their home due to road work

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward just off of North Roman Street where she says recent road work has made it nearly impossible to get around. “Now I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area and then I’m gonna call them. My name is Faye but I’ll become a Karen,” said Avan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Massive pallet fire in Hammond closes highway

According to the Hammond Fire Department, the large stacks of pallets went up in flames and required assistance from fire departments in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes. Also, volunteer departments from Ponchatoula, Natalbany, 8th Ward, Independence, Loranger and Husser assisted.
HAMMOND, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune City Council updated about ongoing employee efforts

Picayune’s City Council heard about ongoing efforts in various departments during Tuesday’s meeting. Work being conducted or completed by the Public Works department included drainage work along Merrydale Drive, winterization of the splash pad at Friendship Park and drainage work along Rosa Street and Davis Street, said Public Works Director Eric Morris.
PICAYUNE, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash

A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

an17.com

bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 21-23, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 21, 2022, through Oct. 23, 2022:. Welton Manning, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance with weapon present. Jared Newcomb, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A, battery-aggravated-domestic violence. Carey Williams,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

