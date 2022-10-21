ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

suncoastnews.com

18th Wesley Chapel Fall Festival is this weekend

The annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival has come a long way over its nearly two decades, and staying on that track the 18th event, coming Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, is going to be the biggest yet. The carnival will feature 12 thrilling rides and some less thrilling for younger...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property

Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
PALM HARBOR, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center

The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
813area.com

5 Best Places To Eat at KRATE Wesley Chapel

Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
WFLA

Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County is now officially in the jail business

NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Bike at this Florida State Park that was once a Phosphate Mine

Explore miles of wilderness bicycle trails at Alafia River State Park. See native birds and watch out for alligators as you explore some of Hillsborough county’s most beautify scenery. Located just a short drive from Tampa, this state park is a wonderful outdoor getaway. About. Once known as Lonesome...
LITHIA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Advance Scientific Collaboration in Tampa’s Water Street District

OCTOBER 21, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health is announcing the opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. “The biorepository will drive...
TAMPA, FL

