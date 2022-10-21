Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
18th Wesley Chapel Fall Festival is this weekend
The annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival has come a long way over its nearly two decades, and staying on that track the 18th event, coming Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, is going to be the biggest yet. The carnival will feature 12 thrilling rides and some less thrilling for younger...
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
Snowcat Ridge snow park now selling tickets for November
Florida's first and only snow park, Snowcat Ridge in Dade City, is now selling tickets for November.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
fox35orlando.com
Coming to Tampa: Country legend George Strait, plus Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town announce tour dates
TAMPA, Fla. - Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Bay News 9
Tampa Pig Jig: What started as a back yard barbecue is now an event that's raised millions
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pig Jig is set to launch its sold out 11th annual event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday with more than 70 teams competing for best barbecue to help raise money to help people with rare kidney diseases. The event will also feature a...
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
813area.com
5 Best Places To Eat at KRATE Wesley Chapel
Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
fox13news.com
CMA mourns loss of oldest dolphin
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Staff at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are grieving the loss of the facility’s eldest dolphin, PJ. CMA estimates that PJ was about 51 years old and she took her last breaths while in the arms of her animal care and vet teams. In a press release,...
Clearwater police officers help dogs after owner suffers medical event
Officers with the Clearwater Police Department had it "ruff" on Tuesday when responding to a medical call downtown.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
Clearwater Police Offer Free Shredding, Drug Takeback On Saturday
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Police Department, working alongside the city’s Solid Waste Department, will offer free shredding to Clearwater residents on Saturday at Countryside Mall. The event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will also offer free collection of unwanted prescription drugs. It
violetskyadventures.com
Bike at this Florida State Park that was once a Phosphate Mine
Explore miles of wilderness bicycle trails at Alafia River State Park. See native birds and watch out for alligators as you explore some of Hillsborough county’s most beautify scenery. Located just a short drive from Tampa, this state park is a wonderful outdoor getaway. About. Once known as Lonesome...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Advance Scientific Collaboration in Tampa’s Water Street District
OCTOBER 21, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and USF Health is announcing the opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research. “The biorepository will drive...
