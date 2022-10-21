Read full article on original website
Related
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
MICHIGAN, USA — Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul...
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
Who are the Michigan Supreme Court candidates?
MICHIGAN, USA — Five candidates are competing for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the November midterm election. While the Michigan Supreme Court is considered a nonpartisan position, its members are nominated for candidacy by the major parties and the governor also can appoint justices when needed.
Allegan man wins $1 million in Michigan Lottery: 'This can't be right!'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Otsego man is in disbelief after winning $1 million from the Michigan Lottery. Mark Brooks, 60, said he stops to buy two Powerball tickets every Friday on his way home from work. A ticket he bought last month had numbers matching the five white balls selected in the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing.
Program helping working families afford child care expanded to 59 counties
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The MI Tri-Share Child Care Program began in March of 2021 with nine counties. Now, it is in 59 counties and the City of Detroit, helping working families afford child care. The MI Tri-Share Child Care Program splits the cost of child care between an...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from...
Four-month DEA effort seizes 4 million doses of fentanyl from Ohio to Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With drug cartels manufacturing fentanyl to look like prescription medication, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Attorney's Office is cracking down on the dangerous drug that is 50 times more potent than heroine. "During phase three, the DEA took over 10 million fentanyl...
Start Halloween early with trunk-or-treat events across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're counting down the days to Halloween it's nine days away. Many communities are celebrating early, including Kentwood. Kentwood is holding its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be more than 40 different people and organizations handing out candy. If you're...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24...
The most searched horror villain in Michigan hasn't had a new movie since 2009
MICHIGAN, USA — What scares you the most? An urban legend who murders his victims with a hook, or maybe a psycho in plain clothes, or is it a machete-wielding maniac?. Michiganders and Americans alike are sharing their favorite horror villains by searching online for them and a website has put together the most popular in each state.
The FDA declared a national Adderall shortage. Here's what that means for you
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall. The formulation of amphetamine-mixed salts is used primarily for patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. One of the largest manufacturers, Teva Pharmaceuticals, is experiencing manufacturing delays. The company has said in...
Michigan Universities see decline in total enrollment, increase in new student enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Michigan University told 13 ON YOUR SIDE although it did see a decline in students during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's working to come back. "I think CMU has bounced back on many fronts. As I mentioned previously, we're seeing more and more students apply and be interested in in in our university," said University President Robert Davies.
Gas prices drop across Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
'October is the best time to be getting a flu shot': More severe flu season expected this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Different parts of the country are seeing an earlier and faster spread of the flu this year, with upticks in the south and on the east coast. Health officials in Michigan are concerned about what could happen locally. While not much flu activity has been...
Gusty winds could cause 15-foot waves on Lake Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Strong winds overnight Monday and into Tuesday are a recipe for waves over 15 feet that will swamp piers and cause dangerous lake conditions. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Wednesday. They're calling for strong winds that...
1 injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area near the 10,000 block of the Lodge Alpine Student Living Center in Allendale Township when deputies heard multiple gunshots.
Man trapped in car, airlifted to the hospital after Allegan Co. crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Heath Township, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on M-40 and 130th Avenue, police say. Deputies believe a van was traveling north on M-40 when a southbound car attempted...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0