Michigan State

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
Who are the Michigan Supreme Court candidates?

MICHIGAN, USA — Five candidates are competing for two seats on the Michigan Supreme Court in the November midterm election. While the Michigan Supreme Court is considered a nonpartisan position, its members are nominated for candidacy by the major parties and the governor also can appoint justices when needed.
The FDA declared a national Adderall shortage. Here's what that means for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall. The formulation of amphetamine-mixed salts is used primarily for patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. One of the largest manufacturers, Teva Pharmaceuticals, is experiencing manufacturing delays. The company has said in...
Michigan Universities see decline in total enrollment, increase in new student enrollment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Central Michigan University told 13 ON YOUR SIDE although it did see a decline in students during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's working to come back. "I think CMU has bounced back on many fronts. As I mentioned previously, we're seeing more and more students apply and be interested in in in our university," said University President Robert Davies.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Gas prices drop across Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
1 injured following shooting at apartment complex near GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — One person is injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patroling the area near the 10,000 block of the Lodge Alpine Student Living Center in Allendale Township when deputies heard multiple gunshots.
ALLENDALE, MI
