KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Going the extra mile for a holiday tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been 35 years since the classic comedy movie ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ hit the big screen. For many families, the film has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition. A Sioux Falls disc jockey is making this year’s holiday tradition extra special....
dakotanewsnow.com
The Gruff Plates + Pours bringing new flavors to Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From open-faced turkey sandwiches to goat cheese-covered hamburgers, The Gruff Plates + Pours has made quite the splash since they first opened in Brandon in mid-September. The restaurant’s marketing director Kenny Bass says he’s been amazed at how the community has supported them already...
dakotanewsnow.com
Talking SIDS Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Sanford Children’s Community Programs Supervisor Nancy Raether about the difficult topic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). There are preventative steps you can take as a new parent along with many free resources you can find through Sanford to help the safety of infants.
agupdate.com
The kids are alright
One of the great things about working at the Tri-State Neighbor is all the diverse groups of people I get to meet. There is one group that I have truly come to love, though they’ve kind of gotten a bad reputation. Generation Z, those kids that are presently in...
sdstandardnow.com
Black Hills author and supernaturalist Alana Wells spins ‘dark fantasy’ tales. Book signing set for Saturday in Sioux Falls
(Editor’s note: As Halloween creeps up on us, I will offer a trio of seasonal tales to help set the proper mood. Let’s begin with a look at a talented South Dakota author who has crafted a stylish and sinister series of books. - Tom Lawrence) Alana Wells...
KELOLAND TV
Free coat giveaway for kids in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we await the cold of winter, families can get winter coats for their children. The annual Kidz-N-Coats giveaway is Friday at the Sioux Falls Downtown Library. Kids can pick out brand new winter coats from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will be on...
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
sfsimplified.com
Stuff to do: Oct. 21-27
It's the week before Halloween, and spooky events are in full swing. Check out some of these autumnal activities before the season is gone or find something a little less scary to attend. Snag some city surplus. The City of Sioux Falls is having an online auction for extra city...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cool and breezy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a couple stray showers move through western parts of the region this morning. Overall, we should be staying mostly dry for the rest of our Monday. It will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s around the region. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be possible with the strongest gusts out west. A Wind Advisory is in effect west of the James River until 4 p.m. The wind will die down tonight and we’ll drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
gowatertown.net
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
kelo.com
Woman shot in the leg during drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota
HILLS, MN (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday night that left a woman injured. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home over possible shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Savannah Johnson, 18, of Paullina, Iowa had been shot in the leg. Witnesses, who were there for a birthday party, said three males entered the residence. The owner asked them to leave, which they did. The three were in a vehicle when shots were fired toward the home. Police are looking for a black or charcoal Dodge Dart. Two of the men were described as being about 6 feet tall, one African American and one Asian. Both had dreadlocks or braids. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening. The Sioux Falls Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
USD Dakota Days Preview
From honey, to jewelry, and everything between. It’s only in it’s second year, but Junkin’ Market Days is already drawing crowds and connecting small businesses to new customers.
