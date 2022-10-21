ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

an17.com

Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing

Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
PONCHATOULA, LA
WDSU

The fall festival season continues this weekend in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. — The perfect example of small-town American entertainment is right in Franklinton, Louisiana. The Washington parish fair is the largest free fair and that's what people enjoy most about it. For 17 years, Caleb has been coming to the fair and feels more cities and states should adopt the idea due to the current economic climate.
FRANKLINTON, LA
NOLA.com

It's Halloween week in St. Tammany

Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall

The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
SLIDELL, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff announces 5 arrests during fair weekend

The 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair was a relatively incident free event. The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. On Saturday, deputies arrested Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, a resident of Hickory Avenue...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Massive pallet fire in Hammond closes highway

According to the Hammond Fire Department, the large stacks of pallets went up in flames and required assistance from fire departments in Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany parishes. Also, volunteer departments from Ponchatoula, Natalbany, 8th Ward, Independence, Loranger and Husser assisted.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!

NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

All roads lead to the fair!

The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
FRANKLINTON, LA
WWL

Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Downton Convington to see a handful of new projects

COVINGTON, La. — Revitalization is happening on one street in the heart of downtown Covington, as there are a handful of projects planned along New Hampshire Street. First, is the expansion of the popular venue spot, the Southern Hotel, according to Covington mayor Mark Johnson. He said there are...
COVINGTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA

