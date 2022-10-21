ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

WDSU

Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!

NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

It's Halloween week in St. Tammany

Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
SLIDELL, LA
sheenmagazine.com

African American Woman in Rural Area to Be Awarded National Accreditation in Hammond, Louisiana

Congratulations to Regina Showers-Gordon, founder and president of Petra College as the first African American woman to be awarded national accreditation in rural Hammond, Louisiana. “Petra College earning national accreditation is a significant achievement demonstrating that it holds quality standards and is engaged in continuous improvement,” says Mrs. Showers-Gordon. “It...
HAMMOND, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

All roads lead to the fair!

The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
FRANKLINTON, LA
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Driver killed in Washington Parish crash

Friday morning, shortly before 2:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 16 near Louisiana Highway 25 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 21-23, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 21, 2022, through Oct. 23, 2022:. Welton Manning, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance with weapon present. Jared Newcomb, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A, battery-aggravated-domestic violence. Carey Williams,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

34-year-old Houma man dies in early morning Metairie crash

A 34-year-old Houma man died in a car crash in Jefferson Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez crashed on River Road near Iris Avenue in Metairie at about 4:30 a.m. According to the initial investigation, he veered left off the roadway and hit a flatbed trailer parked on private property.
METAIRIE, LA
WJTV 12

Pike County bridge over I-55 closes after being hit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bridge was closed in Pike County after it was hit on Sunday, October 23. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 was struck, causing significant damage. They said the bridge will be closed to all traffic until the damage can […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WWL

Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon. The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits. The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
SLIDELL, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church

For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
BATON ROUGE, LA

