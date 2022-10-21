Read full article on original website
Related
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
17th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls taking place in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This years Empty Bowls event is happening on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Village Café in Downtown Bryan. Those who donate a minimum of $20 will be able to choose a one-of-a-kind bowl and receive a soup token for restaurants in the community.
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town
NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
The Ranch Harley Davidson to host "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club announced in a press release that they would be holding their annual "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at...
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
Local candidates forum being held in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
Float applications now open for the Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is looking for floats to illuminate the streets with holiday cheer on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. for the 2022 Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade. The event will start at Bryan Street, turn on 28th Street, and head all the way through Main Street. There will be floats, fire trucks and other vehicles all decorated in Christmas decor.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Timothy Delasandro, County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Timothy Delasandro, a Navy veteran and Aggie, has chosen to run for a County Commissioner position for the second time in his career. Delasandro is a candidate for the Precinct 4 County Commissioner's seat and is running against Wanda Watson. We caught up with Delasandro...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
Bed builders in need of a new space
BRYAN, Texas — A local non-profit is building beds for kids in need of a good night's rest in the Bryan/College Station area. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with 276 chapters that deliver beds to kids who are without a definitive place to sleep. In 2021, the Brazos County chapter was created, providing over 400 children with beds.
kwhi.com
SEARCH ON FOR MISSING PERSON AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Investigators are continuing their search today (Monday) for a person reported missing Sunday at Lake Somerville. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call around 2:45 p.m. about a person who did not return from the water after swimming out to retrieve their jet ski, which had become unanchored.
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
yolotx.com
The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX
Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
Texas A&M: Shuttles to polling sites from campus available to students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students looking to take advantage of early voting for the 2022 Texas midterm elections can utilize these shuttles to College Station City Hall from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4. Check out the shuttle schedule down below:. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28...
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in College Station is looking to become a local staple
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new family-owned sandwich chain is looking to become a staple in the BCS area with their first location in College Station off of University Drive. Sizzling meat, natural turkey, and fresh vegetables are just some key ingredients that make the savory sandwiches at Capriotti's...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Mike Southerland, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Mike Southerland, a veteran and former member of the Bryan City Council, said that he has the position of Mayor comes down to knowing the details. Southerland is up against Bobby Gutierrez and Brent Hairston for the Bryan Mayor's race. We caught up with Southerland at...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bryan Mayor candidate Brent Hairston
BRYAN, Texas — Brent Hairston, who has lived in the Bryan-College Station area since 1986, has decided to run for the Mayor of Bryan after years on the city council. Hairston is running against Bobby Gutierrez and Mike Southerland for the Bryan Mayor's race. We spoke with Hairston at...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0