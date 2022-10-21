ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAGS

Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town

NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Local candidates forum being held in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Float applications now open for the Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is looking for floats to illuminate the streets with holiday cheer on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. for the 2022 Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade. The event will start at Bryan Street, turn on 28th Street, and head all the way through Main Street. There will be floats, fire trucks and other vehicles all decorated in Christmas decor.
BRYAN, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bed builders in need of a new space

BRYAN, Texas — A local non-profit is building beds for kids in need of a good night's rest in the Bryan/College Station area. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with 276 chapters that deliver beds to kids who are without a definitive place to sleep. In 2021, the Brazos County chapter was created, providing over 400 children with beds.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SEARCH ON FOR MISSING PERSON AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Investigators are continuing their search today (Monday) for a person reported missing Sunday at Lake Somerville. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call around 2:45 p.m. about a person who did not return from the water after swimming out to retrieve their jet ski, which had become unanchored.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
BRYAN, TX
yolotx.com

The Nation’s Largest Renaissance Festival | TX Renaissance Festival | Todd Mission, TX

Welcome to the 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival, an eight-weekend faire full of medieval merriment, barbaric feasts, magic and wonder. Since 1974, guests from around the world flock to Todd Mission, TX for the nation’s largest renaissance gathering. Step back in time every weekend with different themes and immerse yourself in all the fanfare. Cheer on a fighter in a jousting competition, roam amongst the King & Queen, enjoy one of the many entertainment shows, and sip on the drink of the medieval times – mead.
TODD MISSION, TX
KAGS

Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy