ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIF) – Weather permitting, fire crews plan to burn slash piles in several areas across the Ashton/Island Park District starting as early as Saturday, October 22 and may extend through the end of December.

During the last several years, hazardous fuels reduction was completed along the Forest boundary adjacent to the subdivisions and along the roadsides. Pile burning will contribute to the defensibility and protection of these private residences and roadsides from wildfire. A total of approximately 800 acres was treated and a portion of those acres are planned for pile burning this Fall.

Fire management personnel prefer burning piles while snow is present or after an area has received significant moisture to minimize heat production and reduce effects to surrounding trees. The moisture provides greater security from fire creeping away from ignited piles. During operations, a fire engine will be available nearby to extinguish any creeping fire if necessary.

Predicting the actual day of a prescribed fire is difficult due to weather and fuels conditions. Therefore, on the actual day of ignition, orange highway signs will be posted along Forest roads or Highway 20 to inform residents & visitors of the planned ignition that day. Additionally, approval from the Idaho/Montana smoke monitoring agencies is required, to reduce the impact of smoke on air quality. Smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas including Highway 20. Updates will be posted to the Forest’s Facebook page.

The post Ashton/Island Park Ranger District to conduct fall prescribed fires appeared first on Local News 8 .