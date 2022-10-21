Read full article on original website
Related
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
thefreebieguy.com
Best Buy Black Friday Deals – HUGE Savings on Laptops, TV’s, Beats and More
Start saving with Black Friday prices today at Best Buy! You do not want to wait to take advantage of these prices! Items are marked down to their Black Friday prices already and you won’t find a better deal! Save on laptops, tv’s, headphones, coffee makers and so much more! Check out a few deals below!
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro review: A gamer’s dream phone
Gaming phones are a bit of a weird niche, especially these days. With game-streaming on the rise, it’s easier than ever to play high-end games without needing a powerful device. But companies seem to keep plugging along in building so-called gaming phones — and honestly, I’m glad. The term “gaming phone” or “gaming PC” often translates to “extremely powerful device,” as is the case with the new Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
TechRadar
iPad Air 5 vs iPad Pro 2022: Is this the year to go Pro?
You might think that the iPad Air 5 vs iPad Pro 2022 dilemma isn't really much of a dilemma; after all, the newly-announced iPad Pro (2022) brings top-grade laptop performance to the tablet format. But the iPad Air (2022) – Apple’s other big tablet launch from earlier in the year – is no slouch either.
CNET
OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228
OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next week at T-Mobile and Metro starting from $228. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
KRON4
These Android phones already have many of the features introduced in Apple’s latest update
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Apple’s latest update introduced many features you can find on Android phones. Apple is known for trendsetting technology that other brands emulate. Still, not every iOS update is entirely cutting-edge. Some features introduced in the latest update were already available on popular Android phones. If you’re excited about the new iPhones and iOS 16 update but don’t want to switch to an Apple device, it may be worth considering an Android phone with similar features.
Phone Arena
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Autoweek.com
The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On
Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro is touted as the world's latest 'luxury' rugged smartphone
Android Accessory Business Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. Ulefone's most interesting addition to its line of rugged mobile devices was one that shot for the ''world's loudest smartphone' title with its massive rear-mounted speaker, whereas the one before that came with its own inbuilt TWS earbuds that it could house and charge in its chassis. Therefore, one might wonder what the OEM could possibly do with its next release; as it turns out, it is to try and make it as premium as possible.
daystech.org
Razer Edge handheld Android console announced
RazerCon 2022 kicked off through the weekend and immediately CEO Min-Liang Tan formally introduced the corporate’s first handheld Android gaming console – the Razer Edge. The machine was teased late final month and is the primary commercially obtainable 5G handheld console with assist for sub-6 Ghz and mmWave connectivity. The 5G variations will probably be unique to Verizon and also will assist the LTE, UMTS, Global LTE and LTE Cat 22 bands.
The MacBook Air M1 is on sale right now for $150 off at Amazon [Update]
The MacBook Air M1 is on sale right now at Amazon.
CNET
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
Business Insider
The 15 best MacBook accessories to help you get the most out of your Apple laptop
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. You can do a lot with a Mac laptop on its own, but with the right accessories, you can do a lot more, and better. Whether it's a Pro model or the Air, below is a list of...
TechRadar
The Essential Phone’s spiritual successor is a high-end handset with old-school features
Most high-end smartphones aim to do broadly the same things – offering tons of power, top-tier screens, and excellent cameras; paired with a sleek design. But the new Saga phone does things a bit differently. This handset is made by OSOM – a company made up of people who...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
CNET
iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple is now dropping the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements, iOS 16.1 also brings several new features, including Live Activities for sports and other real-time events, iCloud Shared Photo Library for more easily sharing photos and videos with friends and family, a few Clean Energy Charging options to cut down your carbon footprint and more.
Comments / 0