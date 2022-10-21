Read full article on original website
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after kidnapping, assault in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and “serious assault.” Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Raymond Lee Rivers III, 37, of Reidsville has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. […]
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
wfxrtv.com
Body recovered from Smith Mountain Lake following possible drowning, Deputies
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a possible drowning in the waters at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday. Deputies say the incident happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in the Union Hall area. A 9-1-1 call reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat and into the water. The caller reported that they were unable to locate the individual in the water.
WXII 12
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
WSLS
Virginia State Police identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police has released more information on a Franklin County crash that left one person dead. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday (Oct. 22) shortly before 7 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Investigators told 10 News that a...
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
Man taken to hospital after Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Blywood Road after getting a report of a firearm discharge. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by […]
wakg.com
Fatal Crash in Pittsylvania County Being Investigated by Virginia State Police
The Chevrolet was driven by Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork, Va. Mr. Neal was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
WSLS
Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt
RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street. At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
wakg.com
Danville Fire Department Saves Three Dogs from Fire
Danville Firefighters rescued three dogs from a fire on Sunday afternoon. According to WSET, the Danville Fire Department responded to a call from the Danville Mobile Home Court just after 4 pm. When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the trailer at 120 Piney Forest Road, lot 12. The...
