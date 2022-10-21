Read full article on original website
WLOX
Second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff fills the air of Diamondhead with good down-home cookin’
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday in Diamondhead, the second annual Red Beans & Rice Cookoff filled the air with some good down-home cookin’. The event was put together by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County. The event had live music and all the red beans and rice...
an17.com
Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing
Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
NOLA.com
It's Halloween week in St. Tammany
Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
an17.com
Livingston Schools hold groundbreaking, "brick breaking" on new construction projects
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish School officials recently traveled from one side of Livingston Parish to the other to hold ceremonies at two campuses to commemorate the start of construction for new facilities. A groundbreaking for the new Live Oak High School Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts...
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff announces 5 arrests during fair weekend
The 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair was a relatively incident free event. The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. On Saturday, deputies arrested Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, a resident of Hickory Avenue...
NOLA.com
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall
The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
NOLA.com
Kenner City Council defunds two city departments, creates another under mayor's reorganization
Four months into his tenure, Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has taken his first stab at reorganizing city government, winning City Council approval Friday for a sweeping set of budget amendments that, among other changes, defunds two city departments and creates another. The budget, approved in May under outgoing Mayor Ben...
bogalusadailynews.com
All roads lead to the fair!
The Washington Parish Free Fair kicked off with beautiful weather Wednesday in Franklinton, including a concert by Poplarville, Miss., natives Chapel Hart (ABOVE) in the evening and the annual parade in the morning. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.”. The event will continue through...
NOLA.com
Limited recycling in Folsom thanks to animal carers, beautification money and a small business idea
The nonprofit animal rescue Big Sky CARES has gotten a grant allowing it to partner with small business to offer some limited recycling services in Folsom for a monthly fee starting at $10 for light use. The Healthy Communities Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s primary anti-litter and community...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon. Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the...
Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church
For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
NOLA.com
Pearl River renames track and field complex after longtime coach Charlie Bowman
Retired Pearl River educator and coach Charlie Bowman calmly walked to the dais at the Oct. 13 St. Tammany Parish School Board meeting with a huge smile. The School Board approved the renaming of Pearl River High School's track and field complex, which Bowman built, in his honor, and an audience full of his supporters was delighted by the news.
Pontchartrain Park standoff ends peacefully
The man who led officers on the standoff for nearly 10 hours peacefully surrendered around 11:40 a.m. The infant in the home with him is safe and in the care of its mother.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
