Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
numberfire.com
Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
numberfire.com
Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 7 Monday Night (Bears at Patriots)
As 8.5-point home favorites, the Patriots are expected to take care of business against the Bears on Monday night. However, fantasy points could be hard to come by. The total sits at just 40.5, and this game projects as the most run-heavy game of the week, all of which points to a low-scoring affair.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/21/22
Should fantasy managers be worried about Aaron Jones? What about Christian Kirk? Was this an ideal year for Zero RB? JJ digs into those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 7
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Mike Boone avoids structural ankle damage
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone avoided structural damage in his ankle, according to X-rays. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. The negative results are encouraging, but Boone was scheduled to undergo additional testing on Monday and the Broncos have already signed Marlon Mack to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray will likely split most of the backfield work Week 8 in London versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Boone is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (hamstring) full participant in New England's Friday practice
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday. After consecutive full practices, Harris appears on track to suit up for Week Seven's Monday night showdown versus the Chicago Bears. In a matchup against a Bears' unit allowing 23.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Week 7's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 7's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 10/23/22
Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Football Podcast: The Heat Check, Week 7 Recap
We saw Christian McCaffrey get limited action in his San Francisco 49ers debut. How should we view him for daily fantasy football in Week 8 and beyond? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes discuss McCaffrey's outlook on his new team, the brutal injuries across Week 7, and Week 8 salaries on the FanDuel main slate.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) on crutches, in walking boot
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) was in a walking boot and using crutches after Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Njoku made an early exit due to an ankle sprain and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest ESPN's Adam Schefter downplayed the injury and indicated Njoku isn't facing a long-term absence, but the Browns still may hold him out for a game before their Week 9 bye. Harrison Bryant will take over as the starting tight end in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals if Njoku is unavailable. Fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown also exited early because of a possible concussion.
Comments / 0