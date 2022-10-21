Read full article on original website
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
Chris Boucher (hamstring) making season debut Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher (hamstring) is available to play on Monday against the Miami Heat. Boucher will make his season debut after missing the first three games. Otto Porter (hamstring) is out and Scottie Barnes (ankle) is a game-time decision, so Boucher could see expanded minutes with the second unit in his first game. Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa might lose some rotation minutes to Boucher moving forward.
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
Terry Taylor playing with Indiana's second unit on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Taylor will play off the bench after the Pacers named Isaiah Jackson as Saturday's starter. In 20.1 minutes, numberFire's models project Taylor to record 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
Daniel Theis (knee) out Saturday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Theis is dealing with a sore right knee, and as a result, the team is holding him out of the second leg of the back-to-back set. In 47 games last season, Theis averaged...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 7 Monday Night (Bears at Patriots)
As 8.5-point home favorites, the Patriots are expected to take care of business against the Bears on Monday night. However, fantasy points could be hard to come by. The total sits at just 40.5, and this game projects as the most run-heavy game of the week, all of which points to a low-scoring affair.
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
Cody Martin (quad) doubtful Sunday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he will likely miss his second straight game. Martin played just 1 minute before getting injured in Wednesday's season...
Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out again for Miami Saturday night
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Yurtseven continues to deal with a left ankle impingement. As a result, he will be held out once again to open up the 2022-23 season. In 56 games last season, Yurtseven averaged 5.3...
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nesmith has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against San Antonio. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds,...
Bruce Brown Jr. starting for Denver on Friday in place of injured Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Brown will get the start on Friday with Jamal Murray (injury management) sidelined. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against the Warriors. Brown's Friday projection includes 8.4 points, 4.4...
