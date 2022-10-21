Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher (hamstring) is available to play on Monday against the Miami Heat. Boucher will make his season debut after missing the first three games. Otto Porter (hamstring) is out and Scottie Barnes (ankle) is a game-time decision, so Boucher could see expanded minutes with the second unit in his first game. Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa might lose some rotation minutes to Boucher moving forward.

2 HOURS AGO